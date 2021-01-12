ROME — A statewide pause put a halt to two local boys basketball teams in a young season full of uncertainty. After a month-long hiatus, the Sayre and Northeast Bradford varsity squads were fortunate to face an opponent for the first time this season.
Leading by three after a NEB comeback midway through the fourth, the Redskins used outside shooting to ward off the Panthers and seal the road victory. Sophomore forward Luke Horton knocked down a mid-range jumper followed by a three-point shot on the following possession to extend his team’s lead to eight. His efforts were enough to aid his team to a 55-49 victory.
“It’s been hard not being able to get shots up so it’s a lot harder getting into a rhythm during a game,” said Sayre Head Coach Devin Shaw. “They played really good defense against us, but I was glad we were able to make shots at the end. The kids did a good job of preparing on their own.”
A high scoring first quarter for the Panthers allowed them to jump out to an early lead. Six field-goals helped them to take a 15-9 lead that would quickly diminish in the second quarter. Horton tacked on seven to pace the Redskins in the second to swing momentum and give Sayre a 26-22 lead at the break.
The next frame saw the hottest shooting in the contest, as Sayre junior guard Dom Fabbri recorded three makes from beyond the arc to keep the lead with the Redskins. NEB used transition of their own to keep the game within reach.
Up by two possessions for the majority of the final quarter, the shooters prevailed to extend the game at the foul line where the Redskins eventually got the best of the Panthers to secure the victory by a score of 55-49.
Despite the loss, the Panthers saw a huge effort from senior forward Nick Beers. He led all scorers with 25 points, including eight field-goals in the second half. His physicality in transition nearly propelled a Panther comeback over the hump at the end of the game.
Horton led the Redskins with 20 points, while Fabbri added 11 points, with the nine of them coming in the third. Senior center Connor Young led the team down low with eight points.
“They’ve been wanting to play for a long time,” said Shaw. “We didn’t get to have a scrimmage, so we treated the first half as our scrimmage, and then we really got to work.”
After a 13-13 record a year ago, Sayre starts off 2021 at 1-0 and will look to keep the young winning streak alive with a trip to Canton tonight. Northeast Bradford will look to regroup after their first loss of the season with a Wednesday night contest at Wyalusing.
———
Mt. Carmel 61, Athens 40
MOUNT CARMEL — Athens Head Basketball Coach Jim Lister has a simple formula.
“Play defense, make lay ups, make foul shots win basketball games,” he says.
On Monday night, though, “We did none of the above.”
The result was a 61-40 defeat by Mt. Carmel’s Tornadoes to fall to 1-1 on the season.
Athens started out slow on the offensive end and Mt. Carmel pulled away to a 28-15 halftime lead.
Athens could only cut its deficit by two points in the third quarter and the Tornadoes pulled away again in the fourth period.
“We played their game in the first half and scored 15 points,” said Lister! “Hopefully this is a nice wake up call for us. We learn from it, fix it and move on.”
Mason Lister led Athens with 16 points after dropping in nine in the third quarter. JJ Babcock split his 13 points evenly between the halves.
Also for Athens Nalen Carling had four points, Griffen Stein netted three points and Tucker Brown matched Chris Mitchell with two points each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.