TIOGA — The Tioga Tigers used two dominating sets followed by a two-point win in the final set to sweep the Spencer-Van Etten Panthers.
The Tigers snuck by the Panthers in the final set to take down the Panthers for the second time this season.
The Tigers came out firing over the net with their dominance up front to take the first set by a score of 25-9. They used much of the same in the second winning 25-4 which led to a 25-23 victory, giving them the match.
Katelyn Perry had an impressive night for the Tigers as she finished with 21 total service points. She also paced the team with nine assists and seven aces.
Her teammate, Emme Hall was a force up front, finishing with 12 kills, nine service points and one block. Molly Bombard had eight assists to go along with three aces and three kills.
Sophia Dutra used nine digs for the Panthers in the loss with four kills. Lynsey Frye had six assists and four digs while Lydia Diboun also had four digs to go along with two aces.
The Tigers pulling away from the Panthers in the third set allowed them to move to 5-2 (5-1). Tioga will host the 3-6 Waverly Wolverines tonight at 6:30.
S-VE’s season ends its season at 2-6.
Newark Valley 3, Waverly 0
NEWARK VALLEY — The home Cardinals brought the hammer, winning the sets 25-5, 25-13 and 25-15.
Sidney Tomasso packaged four digs with three points, all on aces, and three kills for Waverly; and Caitlin Bakley packaged five assists with five service points.
Also for Waverly (3-6), Aryan Peters had six digs; and Emilee Little had four kills and two digs.
JV: Waverly picked up its second JV win of the year with a sweep of Newark Valley. Waverly won the sets 25-22, 25-10 and 25-20.
Brilynn Belles served up 15 points, seven on aces and added five digs; Maddy Olmstead handed out 12 assists with five points and two kills; and Lainey Teeter had 11 points with six on aces.
Also for Waverly, Mia Bakley had eight points with four on aces and seven digs; Erica Ryck finished with six points and five digs; Peyton Shaw dominated the net with nine kills, adding three points; Ashlen Croft had three kills; and Natalie Lauper had two kills.
Waverly will visit Tioga at tonight at 7 o’clock.
