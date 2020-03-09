Troy's Seymour goes back-to-back in Hershey

HERSHEY — Most returning state champions would be considered the favorite to win the title the next season. For Troy’s Sheldon Seymour, a move from the 106-pound weight class — where he won a title last year — to the 120-pound division made him the underdog in some wrestling experts’ minds.
Fortunately for Seymour, the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships are sorted out on the mats and not in predictions as the Lehigh-bound senior made it back-to-back state titles on Saturday.
Seymour would take down Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels on Saturday to take home the gold for the second straight season.
“Oh man, it’s a little more emotional than the first one. The first one, we finally got it out of the way as Troy’s first state champ,” said Troy Coach Brandon Spiak. “The second one, you know a kid like this doesn’t come very often and him being a senior, we’re going to lose him next year, it’s a phenomenal experience to be able to go through it with him.”
The Troy senior admitted that when he started his career, he was not expecting to be a two-time champ.
“To be honest, no (I didn’t expect this). I started high school as an undersized 106-pounder and, even now, at the end of my career, I’m an undersized 120-pounder, but this time it was different. I knew what to expect. I knew how to handle it and I knew what I needed to do to win,” Seymour said.
Part of the reason Seymour moved up two weight classes this year was to prepare for his college career at Lehigh — where the lightest weight is 125 pounds.
“It was a blessing because I didn’t have to cut weight, so I was always feeling good and never had to worry about my weight and just focused on my wrestling,” Seymour said.
Spiak was on board with the move to 120 this year.
“My job as the head coach is to have him ready and hopefully ready to step in at 125 next year (at Lehigh),” Spiak said.
Seymour credited his coaches at Troy with helping him get to this point.
“The coaches, they were so great to me and helped me along the way and I give a lot of thanks to them,” Seymour said.
The two-time state champ was thrilled to cap off his high school career on the biggest stage in Pennsylvania.
“It’s a surreal experience. The Giant Center is a great atmosphere and I’m blessed to have been here for four years,” he said.
