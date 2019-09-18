WAVERLY — Sometimes, one is enough.
Such was the case for the Waverly girls soccer team on Tuesday as the Lady Wolverines downed Notre Dame 1-0 in a key IAC match.
After a scoreless 62-plus minutes, Melina Ortiz took a pass from Allison Campbell and found the back of the net with 18:57 to play.
“In my opinion, the score was not indicative of how the game went,” said Waverly Coach Teara Hogan. “The girls did incredibly well with possessing the ball and using their supporting options. We switched the field on multiple occasions and calmly moved the ball up as a unit. We had possession the majority of the game but fell short when trying to play the ball past ND’s defense. We kept trying the same tactic (on both sides of the field) and weren’t able to catch their defense off guard. A lot of the time we had the right idea as to where to play it but just couldn’t connect the pass to feet.”
Waverly had the advantage in shots on goal, 10-3, and took four corner kicks to one for ND.
“Tessa Petlock had a great game back on defense alongside Cora Smith and Bella Romano,” said Hogan. “Kait Clark made some great saves and had a true test again tonight. I am happy with the level of play we brought to this game, but again our shot to goal ratio isn’t where it should be.”
Waverly will host Tioga on Friday.
