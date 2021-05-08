NEWARK VALLEY — The Waverly softball team defeated Newark Valley 17-6 on a rainy Friday evening.
The reigning sectional champs received a great pitching performance from Hali Jenner who was backed up by some great offense. Aubrey Ennis and Michaela Lauper highlighted the Wolverines’ performance as each had home runs in the game. The Cardinals tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh but fell short.
Right fielder Olivia Robinson got the offense started for Waverly in the top of the first with a single to set the tone for the game. Robinson, Ennis and Bella Romano all ended up scoring giving the Wolverines a 3-0 lead.
Jenner, a Brockport commit, started off her performance well, striking out two in the bottom of the first.
“Jenner’s been at it for a little while,” coach Brian Wendela said about her performance. “She gets a little crafty, but she’s been hitting her spots.”
Ennis hit a home run in the top of the third to extend the Wolverines lead to 4-0. A walk by Alyssa Sindoni, a single by Jenner and a double by Lauper allowed two more runs to score for Waverly and their lead grew to 6-0.
“We’ve been working the last few games on getting better approaches,” Wendela said. “They were reading the pitchers well and hitting the ball pretty hard.”
The Wolverines continued to score with ease in the top of the fourth. A bases-loaded walk and two singles allowed two more runs to score, making it 9-0.
Newark Valley finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth after a mini rally. A single and a passed ball allowed the Cardinals to get a runner in scoring position. Center fielder Hannah Beebe got Newark Valley their first run on an infield single.
Waverly’s power came out again in the sixth when Lauper hit a home run to left center field, making the score 11-1. After the Cardinals added a run in the bottom of the sixth, the Wolverines added a few more insurance runs. Three hits, an error and a sac fly allowed five runners to score and extended the lead to 17-2.
Newark Valley tried their best to rally in the last half inning but fell short. A triple by second baseman Mackenzie Malone scored two runs for the Cardinals. They ended up scoring three runs in the final frame.
The Cardinals fall to 0-3 and play Oneonta tomorrow at 11 a.m.
Waverly improves to 3-1 and will play Deposit-Hancock in the Mary Testa Tournament today at Vestal. Waverly will play Vestal in the tourney opener at 10 a.m. Vestal will play in the next game and the winners of the games will play for the title at 4 p.m. The teams that lose theoir openers will play at 2:30 p.m.
Tioga 19, Odessa-Montour 0
ODESSA — The Tigers rapped out 17 hits and walked 10 times in the rout.
Tioga alternated three- and six-run innings through the first four and Kindra Wessels held the Indioans to just tow hitswhile fanning 12.
MyKenzie Thetga paced Tioga with five hits, including a double and a triple, for eight RBI and four runs. Alissa Hines had two singles and a double to account for four RBI and scored a run; Rachel Feeko had two singles and a double with a run scored; and Wessels had two hits and five runs.
Olivia Ayres and Julia Belles each also had a hit for Tioga, which will host Newfield at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Thursday
Waverly 29, Watkins Glem 0
WATKINS GLEN — In a Thursday night make up game, Waverly put 21 runs on the board in the first two innings and eased home from there.
Of the 18 hits Waverly had in the game just one was an extra-base hit — a Hali Jenner double. The Wolverines also walked 15 times in the five-inning game.
Everybody contributed to the win. Aubrey Ennis led the offensive onslaught with four hits in five trips to the plate with four RBI and three runs. Lourden Banjamin had just two hits but made then count for five RBI andshe scored three times
Peyton Shaw had a pair of hits, three RBI and two runs scored; Alyssa Sindoni had just one hit, but accounted for four RBI and four runs; and Olivia Robinson had two hits, three RBI and four runs.
Also with two hits for Waverly were Bella Romano and Jenner. Jaydn Babcock, Michaela Lauper and Olivia Daddona had a hit each for the Wolverines.
Jenner had eight strikrouts without a walk and allowed one hit in four innings, and Robinson fanned two of the three batters she faced in a perfect fifth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.