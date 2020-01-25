TOWANDA — Athens opened strong, then blew open an eight-point game with a strong second half to top Towanda 63-38 in Northern Tier League boys play Thursday night.
Aaron Lane scored 12 of his 29 points in the opening stanza and JJ Babcock added eight of his 11 in a 25-point opening outburst for the Wildcats.
Up 32-24 at the half, Athens made it 48-34 through three and pulled away from there.
Babcock added 12 rebounds for a double-double, Lane added seven steals to his scoring binge, Tucker Brown added 12 points with eight coming after the half and Damian Hudson handed out six assists on the night.
Kolby Hoffman ended with 11 points for Towanda, Trent Kithcart scored 10 points and Nate Parker ended the night with nine points.
Athens will visit Wellsboro on Tuesday
Marathon 65, Spencer-Van Etten 34
SPENCER — After a competitive first quarter that saw Marathon take an 18-15 lead, the the Olympians went off and took a 37-19 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Panthers stayed with their visitors for the third quarter but still trailed 48-28 with a quarter to play. Marathon pulled away from there.
Matt Merrick has 12 points with eight of those in the first quarter and added nine rebounds for S-VE. Matt Byrne added 10 points, seven boards, two steals and two blocked shots, and James Sutherlin ended the night with eight rebounds and three assists.
S-VE will visit Newfield on Tuesday.
Groton 58, Tioga 34
GROTON — Sam Taylor netted 14 points with 11 in the first half as Groton pulled away for the win.
The Indians led 20-12 after a quarter but were up 34-17 at the half.
Ethan Perry added eight points for Tioga and Thomas Cook netted seven points.
Five Indians had nine points or more in their win. Garrett Vanbenschoten led the way with 12 points. Drew Jackson scored 11 points; Kalib Manning had 10 points; and James Lucey matched Kade Eldred with nine points.
Tioga will host Candor on Tuesday.
JV: Tioga won the JV game 66-46.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.