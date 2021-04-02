TIOGA — The host Tioga Tigers ran smack into a buzzsaw Thursday night, falling to Candor 3-0.
The Indians won the first and third sets with ease, 25-9 and 25-11, respectively. The middle set, a 25-22 Candor win, was much more competitive.
Emme Hall led Tioga’s effort with six kills, six service points and four digs. Julia Belles added six digs, five points and four kills and Molly Bombard finished with six assists and five points.
Also of note, Katelyn Perry logged five assists, Austyn Vance had five digs and Reese Howey added four digs for the Tigers, who were held to two aces as a team on the night.
Braelyn Hornick dominated with 33 assists and 14 points for Candor. Shelby Swartz had 14 kills, 11 points and six digs; Asia Curkendall finished with 11 points, seven kills and five digs; Megan Henry had nine kills and seven points; Selah Ray netted six kills and Teagan Bartlow ended the night with five digs.
JV: Tioga swept the JV match 2-0, winning the sets 25-16 and 25-14.
Lily Mesler packaged four assists and three digs and Megan Shumway netted five points and three kills.
Also for Tioga, Jordyn Babcock had seven points, Kyra Bailey had three points and two kills and Hailey Browne added four kills.
Tioga will host Spencer-Van Etten next Thursday.
Waverly 3, Watkins Glen 1
WAVERLY — The home team won the first, third and fourth sets by identical 25-17 scores and the visiting Senecas took the second set 25-20.
The Lady Wolverines may have gotten the win, but head coach Charity Meyers wasn’t thrilled with her club.
“I felt the girls were a bit too low with the energy tonight. Not sure if the site of snow brought down the mood or what,” said Meyers. “We definitely need to work on being able to make some changes and still keep the tempo up. Watkins Glen is always fun to play and they have such a great attitude. We can’t wait to see them again in the fall.”
Aryan Peters and Sidney Tomasso were hard to handle from behind the service line on Thursday. Peters had 19 service points with seven aces and Tomasso had eight aces among her 16 points. Each also had five digs and Peters handed out 16 assists.
Also for Waverly, Emilee Little had nine kills and eight points with four aces; Michaela Lauper kept the ball off the floor with 13 digs and added seven points with three aces; Caitlin Bakley had eight points with three aces; and Lillie Kirk had eight kills.
JV: Waverly’s JV squad picked up its first win of the year in a hard-fought 2-1 match.
Watkins Glen won the opening set 25-22, but Waverly bounced back to win the second set 25-22 and the third 25-15.
Brilynn Belles was hard to stop, logging nine points, four on aces, six digs and four kills. Maddy Olmstead had eight points with six aces and nine assists; Haylie Davenport and Peyton Shaw had eight points and four aces each with Shaw adding four kills.
Also for Waverly, Lainey Teeter finished with six points and four aces; Mia Balley had five points, three aces and three digs; and Ashlen Croft had seven kills.
Waverly will visit Edison on Wednesday.
