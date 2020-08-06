Birdbusters compete in national event

A group of talented young shooters from Bradford County competed in the Scholastic Clay Target Program’s national championships in Ohio and held their own last month among some of the finest shotgun marksmen — and women — in the United States.
The team from the Bradford County Birdbusters, based out of the Sayre Sportsmen’s Club, competed in several skeet and trap events, in many cases against shooters who specialized in one or two disciplines.
Individually, Nate Polzella led the way for the locals with a third place finish in the Double Trap’s Intermediate Entry Level division. He was also 11th among 136 shooters in the Single Trap competition.
Alexis Teribury had a trio of solid individual finishes — 12th in Handicap Trap, 15th in Bunker Trap and 16th in Sporting Clays. She competed in the Ladies Senior Varsity division.
Gunner Resavage, competing in the Rookie class, was sixth in Double Skeet, 12th in Skeet and 13th in Sporting Clays.
In the team events, the trio of Teribury, Forrest Resavage and Nik Polzella finished 10th in Sporting Clays, 13th in Double Skeet and 15th in Skeet.
The Jake Burgess-Nate Polzella-Gunner Resavage team was 14th in Double Trap, 22nd in Double Skeet, 30th in Sporting Clays and 34th (from a field of 140 teams) in Trap.
Teribury and Nik Polzella competed in seven events during the course of the weeklong competition, taking aim at 1,225 clay birds.
———
New York state hunting licenses go on sale Aug. 10 for the 2020-21 license year and can be purchased at any of the state’s license-issuing agents, as well as by phone at through the DEC call center at 866-933-2257 or online at decals.licensing.east.kalkomey.com. Fishing licenses can also be purchased, but keep in mind they’re valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.
DEC in July unveiled a new automated licensing system designed to be more user friendly; it will get a solid test early when licenses go on sale and again during the last-minute rush to purchase licenses ahead of the Oct. 1 deadline to apply for Deer Management Permits.
DEC has also expanded its call center hours through Oct. 1, from 8 a.m., to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9-5 on Saturdays.
One thing to note: previous logins will not work with the new online system. To access current accounts, click on the “Sign Up” link on the new website and use your date of birth and customer ID number or a driver’s license number to locate your info and create a new login.
