WELLSBORO — Athens made the trek to Wellsboro worth the effort as the Lady Wildcats came home with a 7-0 Northern Tier League win.
Athens led 6-0 at the half and was never threatened.
Abby Sindoni again led the way with three goals and two assists.
Hannah Walker added two goals with Sam Markle and Krysta Manning popping in a goal each.
Emma Roe and Ally Thoman had a pair of assists each.
Athens is slated to play at Williamson on Monday.
Boys Soccer
CANDOR — host Spencer-Van Etten/Candor welcomed Notre Dame to town Thursday night and the Eagled proceeded to carve up their guests.
Up 6-0 at halftime, SVEC’s 8-1 Interscholastic Athletic Conference win was led by Lance Jensen who had two goals and two assists. Daniel Thomas scored twice for the Eagles with Jacob Banks and Mason Holmes adding a goal and an assist each. Jayden Grube also scored for the Eagles, who also were credited with a goal when ND put the ball in their own net.
Patrick Finnerty converted a second-half penalty kick for Notre Dame’s score.
SVEC got off 19 shots to Notre Dame’s three and held a 13-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Eagles’ goalies Matthew Suttmeier and Aiden Swayze had quiet nights, recording two and zero saves, respectively. Cody Gonzalez had four saves for Notre Dame and Finnerty had two saves.
