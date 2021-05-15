ATHENS — Athens fell behind early in the game, but capitalized on opportunities to beat Waverly 4-2 in the Andy Rickert Memorial game on Friday.
The Wildcats appeared to be in trouble early. Starting pitcher Lucas Kraft gave up two runs in the first inning. The Wildcat defense made two errors in top of the first. Additionally, Derek Seymour was dominant on the mound for the Wolverines.
Athens head coach Charlie Havens admitted concern about his team’s struggles at the plate.
“We started slow,” said Havens. “It took us a while to get a strong read on their pitcher. Seymour pitched a really good game.”
However, Kraft’s slow start did not worry Havens.
“That’s the way Lucas has been for us all year. It takes him a little while to get going. But, when he settles down, you’re not getting to him.”
Kraft did settle down after the first. Waverly only got to him for four hits the rest of the game.
The Wildcat fielding improved after the sloppy first as well. In the second, left fielder Tanner Dildine made a stellar diving catch on the line to end the inning. In the third, catcher Caleb Nichols redeemed himself for dropped third strike with a throw out to first. He also caught a Wolverine making a stolen base attempt in the inning.
Athens’ defense shut down any Waverly threat the rest of the game.
The challenge was overcoming a dominant performance by Seymour on the mound.
Havens conceded, “We had to find ways to score because we were not squaring up the ball at all. He did a nice job on us.”
In the fifth, the Wildcats were able to craft some runs. Waverly got the first out of the inning courtesy of their left fielder, Jack Barrett who made a diving catch on the left field line reminiscent of Dildine’s catch in the second inning.
The Wildcats then strung together a couple walks, a sacrifice bunt, a little blooper by Karter Rude into center and pushed a run across the plate.
With two outs and runners on first and third, Rude attempted to steal second. The catcher’s throw went high and into the outfield. Pinch runner Jared Peterson scored on the throwing error. Seymour got Nichols to ground out to short to end the inning, but the Wildcats had clawed their way to a 2-2 tie.
Athens continued to make the most of small opportunities in the sixth. Cameron Sullivan drew a walk to lead off and was replaced by Josiah Stringham on the bases. Stringham advanced to third on a throwing error during a pick-off attempt. Stringham then scored on a pitch that got past the catcher. Athens earned its first lead of the game at 3-2.
The Wildcats extended the lead when Jarren Glisson was plated courtesy of a balk. Glisson had singled to get on base, advanced to second on a walk and stole third on a wild pitch. Glisson’s trip around the bases extended the Athens’ lead to 4-2.
In the seventh, Waverly got consecutive singles with one out. Barrett rocked a ball down the left field line to the fence, but Dildine made an incredible diving catch to get the out and prevent runners from advancing. Kraft gloved the final out, a lazy pop fly just off the third base side of the mound.
Havens credited his bench players for their contributions
“We had guys that came in, off the bench, and pinch ran for us that were important in that game,” he said. “They scored two runs for us.”
