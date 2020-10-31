Athens faces iron-tough Danville in District 4 semi

DANVILLE — Athens has had a real bounce-back season in 2020, rising from a one-win team last year to be a one-loss team this season.
If the Wildcats are to keep the season going there are six key words to remember. Execute the run; defend; the pass.
If Athens does those things successfully in today’s 1 p.m. test, the Wildcats could move on to the District 4 Class AAA final, which doubles as the first round of the state tourament.
The host Ironmen won’t make it easy.
First off, Danville plays a spread offense that most teams don’t see a lot of. Second, they execute it well.
And Athens Head Coach Jack Young knows the Ironmen are athletes.
“Danville is loaded with athletes,” he said. “They have a couple special players, but overall they’re just tremendously athletic.”
The Ironmen’s offense starts with quarterback K.J. Riley, a senior slinger who has 1,481 passing yards and 18 touchdowns in six games with five interceptions. That’s 247 yards per game through the air and is a key reason Danville’s averaging 38.2 points per game.
“As far as I’m concerned, offensively and in special teams they go through their quarterback,” said Young. “He’s a tremendous kicker and punter as well.”
Riley has hit 26 of 29 PATs and his lone field goal try (30 yards), but his 46.9-yard punting average is outstanding.
Amother is the corps he’s throwing to. Carson Persing, just a sophomore but who is playing well beyond his years, has 38 catches for 668 yards and seven TDs. Jagger Dressler, at 6-5 certain to be a load, has 22 catches for 403 yards and seven TDs and Ian Persing has 18 receptions for 245 yards and four scores. The trio has 78 of Riley’s 89 completions — on 142 passes — and 1,316 yards.
“(Carson Persing) is the really dangerous receiver,” said Young. “He’s a tremendous player. He might be one of the best receivers I’ve seen at the high school level in a long time. Then they do have the big, tall receiver. You’ll have trouble if you concentrate on one or two guys.”
The run game is not the Ironmen’s strongest suit, but Ty Stauffer has 261 yards and four scores on 36 runs and Riley has gained 236 yards and scored seven times on 46 carries.
“There’s no doubt we have our hands full,” said Young. “Our kids know it and we’ve had a good, solid week of practice. Our main goal now is a state trip and to battle and compete.”
Young said that his guys are ready for the challenge.
“The kids are super excited. All season long, we’ve tried to keep everything in perspective. Day-to-day, whenever we’re able to play our next game, be prepared and give it everything you have.”
Athens has a talented bunch, too.
The Wildcats’ offense really starts with Shayne Reid. The junior has 595 yards and seven scores on 100 carries. Caleb Nichols always runs hard and is next on the list with 177 yards and five TDs on 36 carries and quarterback Mason Lister may not have big numbers because sacks come off a QB’s rushing stats in high school, but he has five TDs on the ground for the Wildcats.
Lister has 775 yards and three TDs after hitting 68 of 125 passes and has thrown just one interception.
Karter Rude leads the receivers for the Wildcats with 346 yards on 24 catches. Reid has 17 receptions for 189 yards and a score; JJ Babcock has added 113 yards and two scores on just seven catches and Nichols is averaging 16 yards per reception.
Athens has a strong kicker too, as Reid has hit 16 of 17 PATs and has three field goals with his longest this season being 30 yards.
