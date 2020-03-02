VALLEY — Athens’ boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and the Sayre boys have all earned state playoff berths in their respective divisions.
The Athens boys will be the first to hit the hardwoods when the 19-7 Wildcats will play Valley View (17-8) — the second-place team from District 2 — at Lackawanna College in Scranton at 6 p.m. Friday night.
Athens’ Lady Wildcats will be the “home” team at 1 p.m. on Saturday when the Lady Wildcats (22-5) “host” 14-10 Allentown Central Catholic at Towanda High School. ACC finished third in the District 11 playoffs.
At 2:30 Saturday afternoon, Sayre’s Redskins — 13-12 on the season — will travel to Lackawanna College to take on District 2 champion Holy Cross, which is 22-2 on the season.
