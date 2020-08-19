WAVERLY — The Waverly Recreation Department will be holding registration nights for the cross country and 7-on-7 flag football programs. Registration will be held today Aug. 19 and tomorrow, Thursday Aug. 20, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Waverly Village Hall. The programs are for grades K thru sixth and will begin the first week of September. Questions can be directed to the Recreation Office at (607-565-8641) or via email at recreation@villageofwaverly.com.

