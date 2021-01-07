Bass Pro/Cabela’s to
purchase Sportsman’s Warehouse
CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Sportsman’s Warehouse, the outdoor retailer with a store in Elmira Heights, is being bought by the same company that owns Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.
Sportsman’s Warehouse has agreed to the sale to the Great American Outdoors Group, which owns Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops.
Under the terms of the agreement, Sportsman’s Warehouse will be acquired for $18 per share. The agreement was unanimously approved by the company’s board of directors and is expected to be finalized in the second half of 2021.
Bass Pro Shops founder and Great American Outdoors Group leader Johnny Morris called the purchase “a happy day for our companies, outdoor enthusiasts and for the cause of conservation. As outdoor sports specialists with unwavering dedication to people who fish, hunt and enjoy the outdoors, we greatly admire the passionate team at Sportsman’s Warehouse for their commitment to their customers and the sports we all love.”
Officials said Sportsman’s Warehouse will have access to the world’s largest selection of premium fishing tackle, including legendary Bass Pro Shops and other premier brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse will also offer leading boat brands, side-by-sides and ATVs.
Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse jumped sharply following the announcement of the sale, up $5.01 to $17.66.
Vermont deer harvest
second highest since 2000
MONTPELIER, VT. – Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department say hunters in the Green Mountain State shot about 18,000 deer this season, the second highest total since 2000.
The archery season harvest, which will be close to 5,800 deer, will be a new all-time record for that season, officials said. Several changes to archery hunting regulations took effect in 2020, including a longer season, allowing the use of crossbows by all archery hunters and an increased bag limit. While the changes were designed to increase archery participation and boost the harvest, some of the increase was likely due to a spike in participation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
Hunters during the firearm and muzzleloader season harvested totals that “will be close to or above average for the past 10 years,” officials said in a news release.
“Fewer bucks were harvested than in the previous four years, but the final number will be near or above the 10-year average of 8,857,” said Nick Fortin, the department’s deer project leader. “Hunting conditions were challenging this year. Weather conditions, food availability, and possibly other factors limited deer movement in November and December and made it difficult for hunters to locate deer. The new one-buck annual limit likely also contributed to the lower buck harvest.”
Final harvest figures will be available in early March.
Pa. ‘Eagle Cam’ returns
with live stream in Hanover
HARRISBURG, PA. — A new season of live-streamed action from a bald-eagle nest near Codorus State Park in Hanover, Pa., is under way.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced its popular Eagle Cam, a joint project with partners HDOnTap and Comcast Business, has returned.
The Hanover cam is one of two bald-eagle live streams the Game Commission, HDOnTap and Comcast Business are planning this nesting season. No date has been selected for the launch of the Farm Country Eagle Cam.
It’s the seventh year for the 24-7 live stream at the Hanover nest.
The last two seasons have been tough ones for the eagles at the Hanover nest; no chicks have hatched in either. Last season, viewers watched patiently as the pair of adult eagles took turns incubating their clutch of two eggs, but by late March the eggs still hadn’t hatched and were deemed unviable.
Eagle-lovers everywhere are hoping this year will be different.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.