DIMOCK — Athens swimmers swept past Elk Lake on the road on Thursday. The boys won a close one 93-82 and the Athens girls posted a 108-71 win.
On Friday, Athens’ boys beat Lewisburg 53-40 but the Lady Wildcats fell 56-46.
Athens will host Towanda on Tuesday.
Boys
Athens 93, Elk Lake 82
There were at least four lead changes during the meet, and it came down to the final relay. Athens needed a win or a 2-3 finish to win the meet. Elk lake would need a 1-3 finish. Thus, all the relays were going to determine the final result. Athens had a season-best performance in the final relays among several great performances over the day to get the win.
The team of Nate Gorsline, Joseph Toscano, Mason Henderson and Chris DeForest posted a time of three minutes, 50.09 seconds to get the win and the team of Ethan Denlinger, Reuven Gifeisman, Isaiah Teeter and Zac Gowin took third.
“Athens’ boys fell to Elk Lake earlier in the season at home,” noted Athen s Coach Mark Keister. “I let the boys know that they stood a good chance, but they weren’t going to get it easily.”
Nate Gorsline, Toscano, Henderson and Gowin added individual wins. Nate Gorsline won the 50 free in 25.49; Henderson won the 100 fly in 1:05.06; Gowin won the 500 free in 6:03.49; and Toscanon won the 100 breast with a time of 1:17.02.
In addition, Kaden Gorsline won the 100 back with a time of 1:09.50 and diving, totaling 195.25 points.
In other highlights, Denlinger made his first ever district cut time swimming the 200 free. Thomas Toscano has been dropping time all season but finally dropped a couple seconds getting his first cut in the 100 breast. Kaden Gorsline’s winning time in the 100 back gave him his first qualifying time of the season.
Athens 53, Lewisburg 40
TOWANDA — Lewisburg came north to face off against Athens and Towanda on Friday and took at least one loss back with them on the bus.
Athens won six events and took the meet with depth.
Thomas Toscano had three wins on the night. He teamed with Kaden Gorsline, Mason Henderson and Nate Gorsline to win the 200 medley relay in 1:59.73 and with Nate Gorsline, Gowin and DeForest to take the 200 free relay in 144.86. He also won the 100 breast with a time of 1:17.71.
Kaden Gorsline won diving with 201.70 points; DeForest won the 100 free with a time of 22.79; and Gowin won the 500 free with a time of 5:59.43.
Girls
Athens 108, Elk Lake 71
The Lady Wildcats had an easier time of it than the boys, winning eight events and scoring well in all.
Taegan Williams and Lauren Neville were quadruple winners for Athens.
In indivudual events, Williams won the 200 free in 2:13.45 and the 500 free with a time of 6:07.55 while Neville won the 50 free with a time of 28.21 and the 100 fly in 1:14.42. The pair also teamed with Raven McCarthy-Gardner and Allyson Rockwell to win the 200 free relay in 1:57.70 and with Rockwell and Kaitlin Kisner to win the 400 free relay with a time of 4:31.16.
McCarthy-Gardner won the 100 breast with a time of 1:20.78 and teamed with Taylar Fisher, Allison Thoman and Christina Bard to win the 200 medley relay in 2:15.54. Fisher won the 200 IM with a time of 2:39.49; Emma Roe totaled 165.00 points to win diving; and Taylor Walker timed out in 1:13.23 to win the 100 back
A number of girls had season PR’s including Taylor Fisher in the 100 back and Raven Gardner in the 100 breast. Our newest diver Emma Roe had been beaten earlier in the season by the Elk Lake diver. Emma put her best list forward and hit dive after dive and came away with a win.
Athens will travel to Towanda Friday to swim against Lewisburg HS. Special 5:30 start time.
Lewisburg 56, Athens 46
TOWANDA — Athens had just two wins against Lewisburg.
The Lady Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of Fisher, Thoman, Bard and McCarthy-Gardner won in 2:15.81, and Teagan Williams won the 500 free with a time of 5:53.76.
