ATHENS — Both Athens and Sayre majors scored big in their opening Little League District 15 pool play games. However, cool weather and stiffer competition slowed the run production from both dugouts Tuesday night. In the third inning, Sayre was able to fire up its offense and run away for a 9-4 victory.
While the first two innings were scoreless, Sayre started to gather momentum at the plate. Athens held Sayre to three at bats in the first inning. Starting pitcher Duncan Thetga struck out two. In the second, Sayre loaded the bases before Thetga struck out the final two batters to get out of the jam.
The top of Sayre’s lineup loaded the bases to start the top of the third. Chase Wheeler hit a single up the middle. Brendan Cooke drew a walk and Justin Koenig singled. Cooke scored when Flynn singled. Justin Koenig walked home when Ross drew a walk. Athens was able to escape the inning with a fielder’s choice and two strikeouts from Thetga. Sayre led, 2-0.
With Athens still unable to mount any offense, Sayre erupted in the fourth for five more runs and a commanding 7-0 lead.
Athens responded in the bottom of the fourth with a two run rally. Graham Wanck blasted a double off the fence in centerfield to get things started. Connor Davidson drilled a double up the middle to score Wanck. Davidson would score on an error. Sayre ended the Athens attack there, still holding a 7-2 lead.
Sayre added additional runs in the fifth and sixth to keep Athens at a distance. Athens responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth but that would be it for Athens scores. Sayre cruised to a 9-4 win.
Koenig led the Sayre attack with three hits and two runs. Shaine Strickland added two hits, two RBI and scored a run.
Wanck and Davidson led Athens at the plate. Wanck had two doubles to deep centerfield and scored twice. Davidson had two hits, scored two runs and had two RBI.
Sayre’s win earns them a bye in the first round of the District 15 tournament. They will host a team to be determined on Saturday at 3 p.m. Meanwhile, Athens will host an opening round game Thursday at 6 p.m.
