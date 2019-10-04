LITCHFIELD — Waverly’s boys’ and girls’ cross country squads took home wins in the Tom Koons Memorial Invitational Thursday evening.
A meet exclusively for the three Valley schools, the meet took on the feel of a dual as Sayre’s teams are incomplete.
In the girls’ meet, Waverly topped Athens 26-29.
In the boys’ meet, it was Waverly 23, Athens 51
Boys
Waverly’s Collin Wright won the boys’ race by 30 seconds, posting a time of 14 minutes, 48 seconds on a modified Satterlee Creek course.
TJ Toscano was second for Athens at 15:18 and Waverly’s Nate Ackley was third with a time of 15:25.
Athens’ Kyle Anthony was fourth overall in 15:51, and Waverly’s Jaden Rose took fifth overall with a time of 15:53.
Adding to Athens’ total score were Matt Gorsline and Connor Dahl, sixth and seventh, respectively, with times of 16:13 and 16:22; and Nate Prickett, who was 10th with a time of 17:11.
Finishing out Waverly’s scorers were Liam Traub, eighth in 16:51 and Brandon Bubniak who was ninth in 17:16.
Sayre’s top finisher was Logan Goodreau who came home 19th in 19:01. Also running for Sayre were Jake Henry, 21st in 19:34, and Nate Romano, 22nd in 20:16.
Girls
Waverly had five of the top eight runners in the girls’ race.
Sheridan Talada won the meet in 17:32 and Liz Fritzen was second in 18:26.
Sayre’s Kalya Hughey came home third with a time of 18:57 with Athens’ Emma Bronson fourth with a time of 19:48.
Paige Ackley, fifth overall, was the fifth runner to cross the line, clocking out in 20:44.
Sayre’s Lucy Coller took sixth in 22:51, but Waverly finished out its scoring with Aubrey Akins seventh in 23:46 and Hali Jenner eighth in 24:03.
Sayre’s third and final runner, Corey Ault, was ninth with a time of 24:11 and was followed by Athens scorers Elizabeth Carey in 24:35, Emily King and Arin Rockwell, both in 26:09. Athens final scorer, Raven McCarthy-Gardner, was 14th with a time of 28:03.
