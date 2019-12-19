Athens rolls over Canton

ATHENS — Aaron Lane opened with seven points in the first quarter to help Athens get off to a strong start and slammed the door on any thoughts of a comeback with eight points in the fourth period as Athens downed Canton 61-49 in a Northern Tier League game Wednesday night.
Athens led 16-12 after the first quarter and built that to 32-27 at the half. The Wildcats continued to pull away from the Warriors throughout the second half, outscoring their guests in every period.
Tucker Brown added 12 points for Athens — all in the first three quarters — and Mason Lister matched Damian Hudson with 10 points apiece.
Isiah Niemczyk led Canton with 18 points and Ben Knapp added 12.
Athens will visit Sayre Friday night.
Wyalusing 42, Sayre 32
WYALUSING — Sayre trailed by a point — 15-14 — before the host Rams pulled away after the break.
Dom Fabbri paced Sayre with nine points — six in the first half — and Corbin Brown added eight points, five rebounds and two assists. Matt Lane had four boards and two assists. Luke Horton also had four rebounds and Brayden Horton reccorded three rebounds.
Grayde Cole led Wyalusing with 13 points, Shane Fuhrey added 10 points and Mitch Burke had eight markers.
Sayre will host Athens on Thursday.
