WAVERLY — The Waverly girls swimming squad used five individual wins to cruise to a 104-70 victory over Notre Dame on Friday.
Lourden Benjamin swam to a win in the 200 IM in a time of 2 minutes, 37.90 seconds.
Benjamin also joined Sophia DeSisti, Delaney Vascoe and Willow Sharpsteen to win the 200 free relay in 1:59.11. That team would also take second in the 200 medley relay.
Sharpsteen won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:09.46.
Waverly’s Josie VanDyke picked up the win in diving with a score of 135.45, while her teammate Natalie Garrity was second with 114.
Maggie Whitley earned a win in the 100 free with a time of 1:03.95 for Waverly, which also had Vascoe in second and Bunke in third in the event.
Waverly would get second-place finishes from Mara Callear (200 free, 500 free), Sharpsteen (200 IM), Whitley (50 free), VanDyke (100 back), Vascoe (100 breast) and the team of Whitley, Rachel Smith, Rachel Shambo and Callear in the 400 free relay.
