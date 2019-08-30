TOWANDA – The Black Knights opened with a tough Canton team that did whatever it wanted offensively and held Towanda under 200 yards of offense.
In short, the 40-6 final score was indeed indicative of the game. Canton had three backs record double-digit carries, and each topped the 80-yard mark. In the end, Canton got off 59 plays with 46 of those in a run game that chewed up 258 yards or a 5.6 yard per carry average.
Quarterback Uriah Baillie also passed for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Of the seven passes Baillie completed, four went to Ben Knapp for 142 yards and a score.
Towanda could get nothing going on offense, running 31 times for 81 yards (2.6 yards per run). The Knights did top the century mark through the air as Tanner Kunkle completed seven of 15 passes for 112 yards, a TD and an interception. Haven Benjamin-Fee led the receivers with two catches for 66 yards.
Sayre, on the other hand, looked good in rolling over Bucktail. After the first defensive series, which netted nearly half of the 146 yards Bucktail was able to gain on the day, Sayre’s defense settled in. The Redskins allowed just two first downs the rest of the way.
Sayre’s first offensive series started at Bucktail’s 36-yard line after a nice 28-yard kickoff return by Zack Garrity. The Redskins faltered on a bad snap from Bucktail’s 7-yard line. The Redskins also had the punt on their first series of the second half. Those were the only times Sayre didn’t end a drive in the end zone until the final kneel down.
Sayre’s lines dominated on both sides of the ball. Isaiah Firestine, David Northrup, Brayden Horton, Luke Horton, Jake Bennett and Garrity had green grass to run to all day long and racked up 319 rushing yards.
Sayre also put the ball in the air on 24 of their 48 offensive plays (How’s that for balance!) and connected 14 times for 181 yards and five TDs. Brayden Horton hit 12 of 22 passes for 148 yards and four TDs. Luke Horton came in and connected on both of his pass attempts for 33 yards and another touchdown. Each also scored on the ground with Brayden rolling 54 yards, and Luke taking a bad punt snap and running 49 yards for a score. Seven receivers participated in the largess, led by Ethan Miller with four receptions, 56 yards and two scores and Corbin Brown with five receptions for 50 yards.
The 500 total yards is the most Sayre has had in a game in many years.
Towanda will be a more challenging opponent for the Redskins.
First off, we know the Black Knights will play physical football. It didn’t seem as though Bucktail was all that physical a team. Perhaps dressing 19 players had a role in that, but Sayre was delivering the bulk of the punishment most of the day. Towanda also has more skilled players and more options than Bucktail did – in spite of what the numbers coming out of the Canton game may seem to indicate.
Sayre will need to shut down Towanda’s run game and force the Knights to the air. Sayre has a strong front and a number of playmakers in its offensive and defensive backfields,giving the Redskins the edge.
If the Redskins can do to the Knights what Canton did – not in terms of score but in terms of domination – 2019 could well be a banner year for Sayre.
