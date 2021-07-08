‘Bugles and Brews’ event July 18
Ulster, Pa. — Antler Ridge Winery will host “Bugles and Brews,” a fundraising event for the Friends of Elk Country on Sunday, July 18.
The event will run from 1-6 p.m. and include a chicken barbecue dinner, live music, and a Big Bugle raffle package that offers firearms, optics, coolers and cash.
Those unable to attend the event can still purchase Big Bugle raffle packages. Seating is limited for the event and only 500 Big Bugle raffle packages will be sold.
For more information and tickets go online to experienceelkcountry.com.
Antler Ridge Winery is located at 37 Antler Ridge Lane in Ulster.
ECO/Forest Ranger academy in 2022
Albany — New York state will hold a training academy for up to 60 new environmental conservation officers and forest rangers next spring, DEC officials announced.
The six-month ECO training will be held at the Pulaski Academy, which has served as the home for these trainings for the last several classes. For the first time, the Forest Ranger training will be held at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY-ESF) campus in the hamlet of Wanakena.
ECO job duties are centered on the 71 chapters of New York State Environmental Conservation Law and range from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and emissions violations.
Forest Ranger duties focus on the public’s use of DEC-administered State Lands and easements and can span from patrolling State properties to conducting search and rescue operations to fighting wildland fires.
