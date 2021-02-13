With 100 wins and a pair of state medals already on his resume, Athens junior Gavin Bradley is ready to roll in his third high school postseason.
Bradley and the Wildcats will kick off the 2021 Road to Hershey today when they host the North Section Championships.
“I’m really excited to wrestle, really excited to show my stuff and I’m excited for my teammates,” said Bradley, who is the top seed at 113 pounds today.
While Bradley is focused on his own postseason success, he is also hoping to enjoy that experience with some teammates.
“I hope that I can have some people with me at the next levels and I just want them to be with me,” he said.
While there will be no fans at today’s sectional tournament, Bradley is excited to be wrestling on his home mats.
“It’s going to be like any other team when they play at their stadium. It’s in my home. That’s my turf. That’s my area. It’s kind of like a tiger with his environment — that’s my jungle,” Bradley said.
While some wrestlers have struggled to get matches this year, Bradley has been on the mat 28 times — and won all 28. That includes an impressive win over West Perry’s Deven Jackson, who was a fourth-place finisher at states last year. Bradley cruised to a 16-8 major decision which featured eight takedowns for the Wildcat standout.
“It’s really good (to get that competition). That’s all my coaches. I have them to thank for that because if it wasn’t for those guys — they make the schedules, they do everything (behind the scenes). It’s huge,” Bradley said of head coach Shawn Bradley and assistant coach Jay White.
The bond between this year’s Athens team is evident — especially if you have been in the Wildcats’ wrestling room while Coach Bradley has them sing along to “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey while going through their pre-practice drills.
“You saw in there, we try to get really close,” said Bradley. “When our coaches are pushing us in bear crawls and we’re sweaty and we’re on the line and all pushing each other, I think that makes us closer. We’re not just teammates, we’re almost brothers.”
Bradley believes he’s ready for his third postseason and he credits his coaches with getting him ready.
“I’m excited for it. Like I said just to show everybody and just really excited to be there and to have my coaches behind me because they are the best coaches in the world and I wouldn’t want anybody to be behind me without those guys,” Bradley said.
