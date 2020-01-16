ATHENS — The host Wildcats opened Thursday’s dual against North Penn/Liberty with six consecutive six-point wins and cruised home from there to a 66-3 Northern Tier League wrestling win.
Gavin Bradley needed 44 seconds to get Athens on the board with a pin over Brayden Garvarick at 113. Aidan Garcia pinned Patroit June in 5:48 at 126 and Karter Rude needed 1:51 to pin Gaven Sexauer at 145.
Also in that stretch, Kaden Setzer accepted a forfeit at 120, Lucas Forbes won by forfeit at 132 and Brandon Jennings took a forfeit win at 138.
Athens got a 6-4 decision win from Zach Stafursky at 152 as a late takedown proved to be the margin of victory over Tyler Pequinot.
NP/L’s lone win came at 160,where Mitchell Tice nipped Athens’ Riley Hall 9-6.
Athens’ Alex West got those three points back with an 8-4 win over Kohen Lehman at 170.
Forfeit wins for Athens’ Colin Rosh and Ben Pernaselli at 182 and 195 ensued before more wrestlers took the mat.
After a double-forfeit at 220, Keegan Braund used a third-period takedown to pin Logyn Choplosky at the 5:28 mark.
The match finished up at 106 where Kyler Setzer pinned Sophia Domenech 21 seconds into the match.
Troy 51, Sayre 24
SAYRE — Troy took advantage of five forfeits and three pins to top Sayre Thursday night.
The Redskins picked up five wins on the mat. After Seth Seymour accepted a forfeit for Troy at 106, Layla Bennett pinned Troy’s Treton Bradley with 28 seconds left in the match at 113.
Sheldon Seymour took a forfeit at 120 to give the Trojans a 12-6 lead, but Sayre’s Cameron McCutcheon topped Troy’s Eli Randall 7-5 in sudden victory at 126 to make it 12-9.
Then the Trojans pulled away.
Peyton Bellows and Jayden Renzo got pins over Jakob Burgess and Robert Benjamin at 132 and 138 to touch off a 7-1 run in match wins.
Peyton Jayne accepted a forfeit at 145 for Troy.
Then Sayre’s Jake Bennett took a 9-4 decision at 152 from Jacob Turner to stop the bleeding.
The respite, though, didn’t last as Troy’s Lacey Hinman (160) and Mason Woodward (170 accepted forfeits for Troy, and then Trojans Ed Cole at 182 and Josh Isbell at 195 won by pin over Don Abrams and Gavin Rucker.
The match ended on a good note for the Redskins.
At 220, Jordan Goodrich accepted the lone forfeit win for the Redskins. At 285, Nikolas Polzella pinned Troy s Brady Sargeant in 48 seconds.
Sayre will head to theBorder Brawl at Williamson on Saturday.
