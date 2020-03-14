Athlete of the Monty: Scott Woodring

WAVERLY — Waverly’s Scott Woodring had more to overcome than just opposing teams when the 2019-2020 season started. Waverly’s senior center injured a knee last season after the Christmas tournament and lost the remainder of that season. He also injured the same knee in football in the fall. Both injuries came during practices.
Woodring said that, though he started the year at 80 percent, his knee got better.
“It’s pretty close to 100 percent now,” he said. “I’m in shape and everything’s going well.”
If you ask his team’s early opponents, it’s doubtful any of them ever realized he wasn’t 100 percent. All he did was add his name to a page to the Waverly record book. Woodring averaged 26.3 points — a number reduced a bit by playing some games while sick in the middle of the season — and 14.8 rebounds per game. His 552 points set a new team record for points in a season, blowing away the 490 scored by Gregg Vaughn more than 30 years ago.
Players who miss a season rarely get a crack at the 1,000-point mark, and when you enter your senior season 531 points, the chances are slim. Yet Woodring got his 1,000th point on Feb. 15, the same night he broke Vaughn’s school record for points in a season. It was his 48th high school game. In 51 high school games, Woodring had a record 39 double-doubles and is the only player in school history to net 40 or more points in a game twice.
Woodring also took home the MVP award for the IAC South Large School division.
Often the hardest part of getting over an injury is the mental healing. He did say that the injury was on his mind when the season started
“It was in my head for the first month into practice. Once the games got going, it got better. I started feeling better going up and down the court. Around Christmas time is when I started getting in shape and feeling good.”
Being the biggest guy on the court can sometimes make it difficult to get a call.
“Sometimes the shorter, stockier kids are hard to score on. As the season went on, I tried to just block that out and play my game.”
Woodring said that the team made headway in his final season and should be good going forward.
“We made good strides. We struggled at times, but I think next year they’ll be in a pretty good spot. A lot of guys got quality minutes in big games with good atmosphere and I think that’ll help them down the road.”
“I didn’t want it to come to an end. I just went out there tried to get the guys going and play my game every night,” he said, adding that it was just a fun ride.
Getting to know ...
SCOTT WOODRING
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Pro Teams: Eagles; 76ers; Pirates.
Favorite Local Restaurant: OIP.
Favorite TV Show: SportsCenter.
Favorite Movie: Ace Ventura, Pet Detective.
Future plans: Before going into teaching and coaching, Woodring hopes to continue his playing career at either Daemen College or Mansfield University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.