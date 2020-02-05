WAVERLY — The Waverly boys swim team extended its dual meet winning streak to 43 consecutive meets spanning three-plus seasons, including a perfect 13–0 dual record this year.
The highlight for the night came in the 50 free.
Junior Ryan Bennett then won the 50 freestyle in :23.15 seconds to pick up his 100th career win and was recognized after the event by coaches and teammates with a 100-win plaque.
This year’s team recognized five senior swimmers on Senior night in front of a packed crowd of family, friends, and fans. Senior Mike Atanasoff and Sophomore Kaden Wheeler were both quadruple winners on the night as they led the team to a 109-50 victory. Waverly won every event on the night while forfeiting the points for the last three events to the Senecas.
In the opening 200 medley relay, seniors Josh Lee, Atanasoff, Nick Janzen, and Brandon Clark won with a time of 1:57.62. The team of Jerrell Sackett, Max Pan, Ryan Clark, and Collin Keefer finished second with a time of 2:05.54.
Wheeler then won the 200 free in 2:07.28 followed by Nick Janzen and Oscar Williams in second and third, respectively.
In the 200 IM, the Wolverines’ Collin Keefer won with a time of 2:24.89 followed by Dillon Madigan and Josh Lee in third and fourth.
Gage Streeter won the diving competition with a score of 236.60 then Atanasoff then led a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 butterfly as he was followed by teammates Ryan Clark and Williams.
The Wolverines then swept the 100 freestyle as Freshman Sackett won in :58.93 followed closely by Brandon Clark in :59.25 and Madigan in 1:00.21.
Freshman Ryan Clark cruised to a win in the 500 free in 6:05.30 and was followed by Nick Janzen in second with a time of 6:19.72.
Waverly again swept the 200 free relay with the team of Wheeler, Sackett, Bennett, and Atanasoff finishing first in 1:42.91.
As exhibition, non-scoring swimmers, Atanasoff and Bennett went 1-2 in the 100 backstroke while the Wolverines cruised to a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 breaststroke with Wheeler first in 1:12.92 and followed by Josh Lee and Collin Keefer.
The Wolverines closed the meet with a 1-2 finish in the 400 free relay as Wheeler, Bennett, Williams, and Keefer won with a time of 4:06.56.
The Wolverines will now gear up for the IAC Championships as they play host for the meet on Saturday, Feb. 15 with a noon start for the swimming events.
Modified: The Waverly boys modified squad concluded their dual meet season with an outstanding meet against the Seneca swimmers.
Miles Emanuel, Riley Pipher, Nate Chapman, and Brayden Hurd won the opening medley relay while Paxton Grover, Nate Peters, and Jace Sindoni finished 2-3-4 in the 200 freestyle.
Jason Marrone won the 100 IM in 1:42.99 after which Norton, Hurd, and Nick Mattison swept the 50 free by finishing 1-2-3 respectively.
Riley Pipher finished second in diving with a score of 79.75 points.
Nate Chapman secured a win in the 50 fly and Nate Peters, Hurd, and Mattison finished second, third, and fourth in the 100 free.
Norton then won the 50 backstroke and Marrone won the 50 breaststroke, and the 200 free relay team of Norton, Grover, Peters, and Marrone won to close out the meet and season.
