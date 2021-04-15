WAVERLY — The Waverly volleyball team closed out the 2021 season with a 3-1 loss to visiting Elmira on Wednesday.
Waverly won the first set 25-19, but Elmira rallied for wins of 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 to earn the win.
“The girls started off strong again but couldn’t keep up the pace,” said Waverly coach Charity Meyers.
Sidney Tomasso led the way for Waverly with nine service points, including three aces, six digs, four kills and two blocks.
Aubrey Ennis also had nine service points, with four aces, and she also had four digs.
The Lady Wolverines also got eight digs, five points (3 aces) and four kills from Lillie Kirk.
Aryan Peters had six digs, five assists, four points, one ace and one kill, while Caitlin Bakley added five points, three aces, three assists and one dig and Emilee Little finished with eight digs, four points, one ace and one kill.
Michaela Lauper had seven digs; Paighten Street finished with four digs and Sydney Nierstedt had two kills.
“We had an enjoyable season and learned a lot this year. We are so grateful to have the opportunity to have been able to play,” Meyers said.
Meyers said her team will get to work on next season, while also wishing the Waverly seniors well in their future.
“We are definitely going to work on conditioning and transitioning next season. We want to wish our seniors the best of luck in college,” Meyers said.
