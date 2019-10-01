Lady Wolverines topple Bobcats
Waverly's Sophia DeSisti races to a win in the 200 freestyle at Tuesday night's meet with Lansing.

 Dave Post/Morning Times

WAVERLY — Waverly won seven events and used superior depth to post a 100-75 Interscholastic Athletic Conference girls swimming win over Lansing Tuesday night.

“The girls stayed ahead from the beginning, if not landing first, sweeping 2,3,4 for a 9-7 point split which kept the score consistently in our favor throughout the duration of the meet,” said Waverly Head Coach Amy Steck

Maggie Whitley had a big night for the Wolverines hauling in four wins. In individual events, Whitley won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of one minute, 2.20 seconds and the 50-yard free in 27.65 seconds.

She also teamed with Lourden Benjamin, Delaney Vascoe and Willow Sharpsteen to win the 200 medley relay in 2:11.20 and with Sophia DeSisti, Benjamin and Sharpsteen to win the 200 free relay in 1:56.22.

DeSisti added a win in the 200 free in 2:23.04; Vascoe won the 100 breast in 1:23.55; and Josie VanDyke won diving with 153.60 points.

Waverly will swim at Whitney Point on Thursday.

