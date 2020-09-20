ATHENS — A pair of Lady Wildcats tickled the twine for the very first time and Emma Roe connected twice as Athens picked up a 4-1 win over the North Penn/Mansfield Tigers Saturday morning.
Mya Thompson got the festivities started with her first career goal.
By the halftime horn, Roe had tallied twice and NP/M’s Jaclyn Nelson got her team’s goal, leaving Athens up 3-1.
Just 3:29 into the second half, Norah Reid gathered the ball in in front of the Tigers’ net and popped it home to set the final margin.
Athens freshman Amber Galvin collected her second assist of the season and her career.
Athens had the better of play, getting off 29 shots to five for NP/M and held a 10-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Athens will visit Troy at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Williamson 3, Sayre 2, OT
SAYRE — The host side held a 2-1 lead at halftime, but got “flipped” in the second half and overtime.
“It was a hard fought loss,” said Sayre Head Coach Tracy Mennig. “I think we kept possession most of the game. We had a rough time defending the flip throw. Which they scored on again in overtime.”
Williamson scored first, connecting 24 minutes in for a 1-0 Warriors lead.
Kendra Merrill had back-to-back goals in the last three minutes of the half. The first was with an assist from Courtney Sindoni and the second, which Merrill put between the goalie’s legs, with an assist from Alyssa Shedden — the first of her varsity career.
The score stood at 2-1 Sayre for the next 39 minutes. Then, with just two minutes remaining in regulation, Williamson’s Chelsea Hungerford scored off a flip throw.
Hungerford scored the game winner a minute into overtime off another flip throw to set the final score.
“We are improving every game so I am happy with that,” said Mennig. “Lauren (Krall) had good game on defense. I wish our seniors had a win on their day but did the best they could. We are getting better with experience. Just hope we can have postseason where we can peak, but I keep telling girls ‘play like its your last game.’”
Williamson touched off 19 shots to 14 for Sayre. The host team held a 7-6 edge in corner kicks.
Sayre will host Sullivan County at 5:30 p.m. today.
Boys Soccer
Sullivan County 10, Sayre 6
LAPORTE — Sayre scored first, but a steady dose of Trace Neary was too much for the ‘Skins to handle in a real donnybrook.
Brayden Post netted the first goal of the game just 5:39 into the contest for a 1-0 Sayre lead.
Neary connected for the first of his five with 29:27 to go in the first half.
Mason Hughey opened a four-goal spree with a goal at the 22:22 mark of the first half, but Neary again got the equalizer just 23 seconds later.
Neary then put the Griffins up with a goal at the 14:27 mark, but this time it was Sayre that would answer as Alex Campbell pulled the Redskins even at 3-3, with 8:59 left.
Riley King put Sullivan County up for good just 17 seconds later, making it 4-3 with 8:42 remaining in the half.
The Griffins unloaded a barrage of goals to open the second half. King connected at the 36:38 mark, Nate Higley scored with 32:30 left and King — whose hat trick was overshadowed by Neary’s fusillade —made it 7-3 at he 31:34 mark.
Hughey scored for Sayre at the 30-minute mark, but Neary got the next two — at 28:46 and 26:37 — before a Hughey goal for Sayre at the 30-minute mark
Kyle McDonald added a Griffins goal at 15:25 and Hughey ended the scoring with the final goal of the game at the 21:56 and 2:53 marks.
Sullivan County got off 19 shots to 10 for the Redskins and held a 12-6 advantage in corner kicks.
Sayre will travel to North Penn/Liberty on Tuesday.
