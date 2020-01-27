CORTLAND — Waverly’s Lady Wolverines placed first and the Waverly boys were third at this weekend’s Hurley Invitational Small-School meet.

Girls

Waverly claimed four wins on the day with Melina Ortiz having at least a part of three.

Ortiz won the 55-meter dash in a season-best 7.55 seconds after running a 7.62 in the prelims. She also ran the 300 in 44.44 for a win and teamed with Elizabeth Fritzen, Paige Ackley and Cora Smith to win the 4X800 relay with a time of 11:14.55.

Fritzen also got the other win for the ladies by taking the 1,000 with a season-best time of 3:16.04.

Waverly finished with 87 points, followed by Lansing with 64 pooints, Bainbridge-Guilford with 55 points, Trumansburg with 42 points and Oxford rounding out the top five in the 20-team meet with 36 points.

There were a number of other top-six finishes for the Lady Wolverines.

Ackley followed Fritzen across the line for second in the 1000 with a time of 3:26.62, Smith was second in the 3000 with a time of 11:11.22 and Alyssa Simonetti was second in the 55 hurdles with a time of 9.79 seconds.

Sheridan Talada was third in the 3000 in 11:18.00, and Marissa Eisenhower took third in the shot put with a heave clearing 29 feet, 6 1/2 inches.

Fritzen took fourth in the 1500 with a time of 5:32.43, and the 4X200 relay team of Zoe Lunduski, Simonetti,

Emily Tully and Kelsey Ward placed fourth with a time of 2:08.45

Rachel Ovedovitz was fifth in the 1500 race walk with a time of 10:43.03; and Elizabeth Vaughn took sixth in the 600 with a time of 2:01.34.

Boys

Waverly’s guys didn’t win the meet, but the Wolverines were not shut out of the top of the podium.

Collin Wright had a hand in two of the three wins. Wright won the 3200 with a time of 10:31.64, and teamed with Jayden Rose, Nate Ackley and Brandon Bubniak to win the 4X800 relay with a time of 9:16.96. Ralph Johnson got the other win, taking the 55 with a time of 6.90.

Lansing won the meet with 98 points. Dryden was second with 76 points; Waverly was third with 59 points; Bainbridge-Guilford was fourth with 57 points and Trumansburg rounded out the top five with 54 points.

In addition, Ackley placed second in the 1600 with a time of 5:02.10 and Rose took second in the 1000 with a time of 2:52.72

Skyler Dengler was third in the 55 hurdles with a season-best time of 10:01; Waverly’s 4X400 relay team of Rose, Ackley, Matt Atanasoff and Bubniak was third with a time of 4:08.73.

Bubniak was fifth in the 600 with a time of 1:35.44; and the 4X200 relay team of John Price, Dengler, Hunter Elston and Johnson was also fifth with a time of 1:49.20.

