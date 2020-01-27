CORTLAND — Waverly’s Lady Wolverines placed first and the Waverly boys were third at this weekend’s Hurley Invitational Small-School meet.
Girls
Waverly claimed four wins on the day with Melina Ortiz having at least a part of three.
Ortiz won the 55-meter dash in a season-best 7.55 seconds after running a 7.62 in the prelims. She also ran the 300 in 44.44 for a win and teamed with Elizabeth Fritzen, Paige Ackley and Cora Smith to win the 4X800 relay with a time of 11:14.55.
Fritzen also got the other win for the ladies by taking the 1,000 with a season-best time of 3:16.04.
Waverly finished with 87 points, followed by Lansing with 64 pooints, Bainbridge-Guilford with 55 points, Trumansburg with 42 points and Oxford rounding out the top five in the 20-team meet with 36 points.
There were a number of other top-six finishes for the Lady Wolverines.
Ackley followed Fritzen across the line for second in the 1000 with a time of 3:26.62, Smith was second in the 3000 with a time of 11:11.22 and Alyssa Simonetti was second in the 55 hurdles with a time of 9.79 seconds.
Sheridan Talada was third in the 3000 in 11:18.00, and Marissa Eisenhower took third in the shot put with a heave clearing 29 feet, 6 1/2 inches.
Fritzen took fourth in the 1500 with a time of 5:32.43, and the 4X200 relay team of Zoe Lunduski, Simonetti,
Emily Tully and Kelsey Ward placed fourth with a time of 2:08.45
Rachel Ovedovitz was fifth in the 1500 race walk with a time of 10:43.03; and Elizabeth Vaughn took sixth in the 600 with a time of 2:01.34.
Boys
Waverly’s guys didn’t win the meet, but the Wolverines were not shut out of the top of the podium.
Collin Wright had a hand in two of the three wins. Wright won the 3200 with a time of 10:31.64, and teamed with Jayden Rose, Nate Ackley and Brandon Bubniak to win the 4X800 relay with a time of 9:16.96. Ralph Johnson got the other win, taking the 55 with a time of 6.90.
Lansing won the meet with 98 points. Dryden was second with 76 points; Waverly was third with 59 points; Bainbridge-Guilford was fourth with 57 points and Trumansburg rounded out the top five with 54 points.
In addition, Ackley placed second in the 1600 with a time of 5:02.10 and Rose took second in the 1000 with a time of 2:52.72
Skyler Dengler was third in the 55 hurdles with a season-best time of 10:01; Waverly’s 4X400 relay team of Rose, Ackley, Matt Atanasoff and Bubniak was third with a time of 4:08.73.
Bubniak was fifth in the 600 with a time of 1:35.44; and the 4X200 relay team of John Price, Dengler, Hunter Elston and Johnson was also fifth with a time of 1:49.20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.