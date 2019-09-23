CHENANGO VALLEY — Waverly’s Sheridan Talada ran the course in 15 minutes, 56 seconds to win the ladies varsity title at the 4K McDaniel-Baxter Invite on Saturday with teammate Elizabeth Fritzen not far behind in fourth with a time of 17:08.
Bayard Rustin from West Chester, PA won nearly avery evenst at every level, including the varsity girls with 29 total points.Troy was second with 84 points followed by Maine-Endwell with 105 points and Waverly with 106 points.
Chenango Valley rounded out the top five with 123 points with Owego (143), Dryden (157) and Blue Ridge (170) rounding out the field.
Also for Waverly, Paige Ackley placed 10th in 17:49; Hali Jenner was 44th in team points in 22:51; and Aubrey Akins took 47th in team points with a 23:37.
Athens didn’t have a full team but had three ladies in the race. Emma Bronson finished 15th overall in 18:00; Emily Kind was 65th in 24:11; and Abby Prickett took 71st with a time of 27:04.
Modified
Athens’ Sara Bronson ran an 8:40 to win the girls modified race and lead Athens to a team title in the process.
Caylin Conklin took eighth in 9:32; Thea Baileywas 11th in team points with a 9:47; Janae Harkins was 14th in team points in 9:52 and Emily Henderson wound up 26th in team points in 11:02. Athens finished with 60 points. Horseheads was second with 72 team points.
Waverly also had three runners in the race. Elizabeth Vaughn took 10th overall with a time of 9:41. Harper Minaker was 18th overall in 9:58, and Allison Barrett ran an 11:06 to take 42nd overall.
———
Boys
Bayard Rustin cruised to the team title in the boys varsity race with a measly 61 points, but Waverly was second with 96 points, Owego took third with 116 points and Athens was fourth of the 16 teams that scored with 128 points.
Leading Waverly’s charge was Collin Wright, who ran the course in 13:22 to place second overall. Nate Ackley was 12th in 14:12; Jaydenn Rose took 23rd in team points in 14:33; Brandon Bubniak took 27th in 14:39; and Liam Traub was 32nd in 15:01.
Athens was led by TJ Toscano who took 15th in 14:17. Also scoring for the Wildcats were Kyle Anthony, 20th in 14:30; Matt Gorsline, 22nd in 14:31; Connor Dahl, 24th in 14:36; and Nate Prickett, 47th in team points in 15:33.
Modified
Waverly finshed fifth and Athens sixth in the modified boys race.
Troy won with 64 points, followed by Corning with 80 points; Owego with 87 points; Maine-Endwell with 116 points; Waverly with 120 points and Athens with 148 points.
The meet had 10 teams participating.
Athens’ Carter Lewis had the best finish among locals, taking 11th with a time of 8:31; and Waverly’s Liam Wright was right on his heels, rolling in 12th with a time of 8:35.
Rounding out Waverly’s scorers were Jake VanHouten, 19th in team points in 8:58; Payton Fravel, 22nd in 9:03; Hayden Larson, 26th in 9:17; and Riley Pipher, 43rd in 10:22.
Roundiung out Athens’ scorers were Peter Jones, 21st in 9:02; Connor Mosher, 23rd in 9:04; Aidan Oldroyd, 46th in 0:26; and Pierce Oldroyd, 49th in 10:28.
Athens will host Towanda Tuesday at 5 p.m.
———
Boys: NEB 27, Tioga 32
Girls: Both teams incomplete
LERAYSVILLE — In a rare Saturday dual, Tioga ‘s Thomas Hurd finished first, but the host Panthers went 2-4-6-7-8 to get the win.
Hurd ran the course in 18:54 to beat Northeast Bradford’s Dylan Brown (19:02).
Ty Middendorf was third in 20:04, just nipping NEB’s Luke Tice, who ran a 20:06. Mason Card took fifth for the Tigers in 20:34, then the next three places and five overall spots went to NEB runners.
For Tioga, Kyle Early was 11th in 23:34, followed on the scoring list by Kobe Enberg, 12th in 24:00.
Modified:
Andrew Early led Tioga’s modified boys with a 12:47 clocking. Ben Davis was 10th in 13:08; Isaiah Fore took 11th in 13:11; Dexmond DePue was 12th in 15:56; and Aydan Muckey was 14th in 22:06.
———
Girls
NEB went 1-3-5 in the nonscoring girls race.
Mariah Nichols crossed first in 26:27; Kate Burrowes was third in 29:42; and Nicole DeBoer was fifth in 33:06.
Modified:
Emily Burrowes placed fourth in 14:08 to lead Tioga’s modified girls with Patience Card fifth in 15:13; Brooke Delmage sixth in 15:55; Sara Burrowes seventh in 16:18; and Lexy Ward eighth in 17:12.
