A look ahead at NTL playoff possibilities

The regular season wraps up for area sports this week, and now teams start to prepare for the postseason.
Things will have a very different look this postseason, but one thing is similar, teams will have the goal of trying to bring home district crowns and making their way to states.
After Sayre and North Penn-Mansfield didn’t play football on Friday, the Redskins are planning for a normal week of games.
North Penn-Mansfield last week wasn’t willing to travel to Bradford County. There are very few games this week they have scheduled in the county, but the football team was scheduled to play Troy. Troy had already announced a few days ago they were looking for a new home opponent for their homecoming week this Friday.
For football this year only the top two schools in Class A make districts, while just four make it in AA and AAA.
In Class A things are already pretty much locked in as Canton is the top seed by a wide margin, while Muncy is firmly in second.
In AAA, Athens is sitting in third place with a rating of .631 at 4-1 on the year. Danville is at .672 with a 6-1 mark is sitting in second place. The top seed looks to be unbeaten Montoursville. Loyalsock is a very distant fourth right now with North Penn right on the Lancers’ heels. What we don’t know at this time is whether N.P will participate in any post-season play.
Girls’ soccer is completely wide open at this point.
Not only are the district standings in flux, so are the NTL standings.
Right now Troy is 4-1, Wellsboro is 8-1-1, Wyalusing is 9-2 and Athens is 8-2-1.
The Athens girls are the second seed in AAA currently behind Shikellamy and ahead of Selinsgrove and Mifflinburg, who all are likely to make the playoffs. Shikellamy has two remaining games agauinst teams that sport a combined 27-1 record. Athens, at .632 has a chance to jump over Shikellamy (.635) id the Braves should lose those games. Then again, Selinsgrove, with three winnable games left, isn’t that far behind at .596.
The Athens (.659) boys sit second in AAA behind Selinsgrove (695). Jersey Shore is the other team with a .500 or above record. Selinsgrove has three games left, including two against teams with a combined 23-3-1 record.
For volleyball, Canton is unbeaten and the current top seed in Class A. NEB is currently second, followed by Galeton. those are the only three teams in a position right now to make districts, although Sugar Valley is 3-4 and could get in.
In AA the only teams over .500 are North Penn-Liberty as the undefeated top seed currently and Wellsboro second.
Troy is 2-3 on the year and Towanda 3-5 as both have a shot still of getting in with busy weeks of games coming up.
In AAA, Athens this year is supposed to do a District 4/District 2 tourney as only Athens and Shamokin are District 4 teams in Class AAA.
As of now, Athens would be seventh in the bracket between the two districts. Tunkhannock is at .500 and in sixth at the moment, but the Lady Wildcats have a much harder road to travel to move up. Greater Nanticoke and Berwick both have unbeaten records for the top two spots.
Cross country will hold districts on Oct. 29 at Warrior Run High School.
Things will be different this year. The Class A girls start at 9 a.m., Class A boys at 10:30 a.m., Class AA girls at noon and Class AA boys at 1:30 p.m. as all the races will be scattered an hour and a half apart to give time for the course to clear before the next race.
Runners are not supposed to arrive more than an hour before their race. And teams not competing must remain near their buses, keeping social distance from other teams.
There will be no awards ceremony this year. Each runner will be allowed two spectators. Spectators must remain in their vehicles until 15 minutes before the start of their race and must exit the facility immediately after the race. All spectators must wear a mask and social distance at all times.
The other big difference this year is who will be moving on to states.
This year District 4 will qualify only the championship team in each class and the top five individuals not on that team. Although the AA girls will receive one extra individual state qualifier.
The Class A girls’ field includes Canton, CV, Montgomery, Mt. Carmel, NP-Mansfield, NEB, Sayre, South Williamsport, Southern Columbia, Sullivan County, Towanda, Troy and Wyalusing.
The A boys field includes Bloomsburg, Canton, Hughesville, Montgomery, Mt. Carmel, NEB, Sayre, South Williamsport, Southern Columbia, Sullivan County, Towanda, Troy, Wellsboro and Wyalusing.
Athens, Bloomsburg, Central Columbia, CMVT, Danville, Hughesville, Jersey Shore, Lewisburg, Loyalsock, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Milton, Montoursville, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Shikellamy, Warrior Run and Wellsboro are the AA girls teams.
Athens, Central Columbia, CMVT, CV, Danville, Jersey Shore, Lewisburg, Loyalsock, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Milton, Montoursville, NP-Mansfield, Selinsgrove, Shamokin and Warrior Run make up the AA boys field.
