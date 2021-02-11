Waverly comfortably defeats Candor

WAVERLY— The Waverly girls basketball team did not miss a beat, defeating Candor 77-29 in the opening game of the season on Wednesday night.
The Wolverines showed no signs of rust, taking control of the game early. The Wolverines jumped out to an early 11-4 lead and much of the credit goes to Waverly’s style of play.
The Wolverines utilized a full-court press suffocating the offense of Candor. The Indians struggled to get the ball past half-court and could not keep possession of the ball.
At the forefront of the Wolverines aggressive, in-your-face style was Kennedy Westbrook. The Waverly standout pressed hard, forced turnovers, and ran the floor creating fantastic scoring chances for both her self and her teammates.
“Kennedy was super tonight. She is all out all the time and thats what we want to see from her” Waverly head coach Robert Kelly said. “She handles the ball fantastic and sees the court. She gets it up and down the court and obviously her pressure allows us to do a lot of things.”
Westbrook set the tone scoring 10 points in the first quarter and finished the game with 21 points.
By the end of the first quarter Waverly led 24-4 putting Candor in the rear-view mirror. Waverly played just as well in the second quarter — this time spear heading the attack was Sidney Tomasso.
Tomasso shot the lights out from beyond the arc. Tomasso finished the game with five 3-pointers and a game-high 27 points.
“Sidney is a tremendous leader. Last year she was the leader and this year she is even more so” coach Kelly said. “She leads by example, leads by voice, is very confident with the basketball, and has a great mental attitude.”
Waverly led 46-10 at half, allowing several of the bench players to get minutes.
“We have some young bloods in there that need all of the time they can get. It’s important for them to learn the plays and running them in a game situation is important.”
Waverly never let up; closing the game out without the result ever being in doubt. Paige Robinson and Gabby Picco also put in great performances. Robinson scored 10 points, while Picco contributed 12.
For all of the good things Waverly did on the floor, coach Kelly still believes improvements can be made.
“Our defense has to get better and especially off the ball. Our rebounding has to get better. We were not boxing out at all. Offensively we need to do better setting screens.”
Waverly struggled to contain Braelyn Hornick, who put up a valiant display scoring 20 of the 29 Indians points. Hornick attacked the rim and rounded out her performance with two 3-pointers.
Overall Coach Kelly was happy with what he saw and hopes to use this game as a springboard for the rest of his teams season.
“Its a good start. A lot of encouraging things and there is a lot of things we need to work on” coach Kelly said. “Given the timing of everything I was pretty happy and they looked in decent shape although we are not fully there”
Up next for the Wolverines is a rematch at Candor on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Coach Kelly does not want his team to take any game lightly moving forward.
“Our schedule does not get any easier and as soon as everyone else in the league gets ready and is back in shape we have to make sure we are sharp as well.”
Owego 71, Tioga 50
TIOGA— Tioga held on in the first quarter, but could not keep up with the explosive offense of Owego.
The Indians only led 24-18 after the first quarter, but limited the Tigers to only nine points in the second quarter creating a sizable gap.
Evee Coleman led the way for Owego. Coleman finished the game with 29 points, including 15 points in the first half.
Liv Ayres did all she could to keep the game close for the Tigers. Ayres scored 25 points and found most of her success beyond the arc scoring seven three-point attempts.
Eve Wood fought hard too scoring 12 points. Julia Bellis had a strong performance scoring six points alongside five assists and nine rebounds.
The good performances were not enough in the end, as the Tigers only managed to score six points in the fourth quarter eliminating any chance of a comeback.
Tioga is back in action Friday at 5:30 on the road against Owego.
