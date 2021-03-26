VAILS MILLS, N.Y. — When Steve Piatt was growing up in Athens he got the “outdoors bug.”
Over the last six decades or so, Piatt, a former managing editor of this publication and whose column you can read every other Thursday in the Morning Times, has had many unique experiences.
Another came recently when he found out he was being inducted into the New York Outdoorsman’s Hall of Fame.
“It’s a unique hall of fame in that it’s not something you aspire to,” Piatt said recently. “If I was a baseball player, certainly I’d want to be in Cooperstown but this is something that just kind of happens. For me it probably happened because of; A. my love for the outdoors and B. my years as editor of New York Outdoor News and that I wanted to share the outdoors and those experiences with so many others. I’ve often said that I wish there was an amphitheater behind me for some of the things I’ve been able to experience over the years. Not just in Pennsylvania and New York, but the Yukon and Alaska, Northwest Territories and well above the Arctic Circle, up at the Arctic Ocean and across North America.”
The New York Outdoorsman’s Hall of Fame had this to say.
“Most people know Steve from his long history of keeping the sporting world informed through the publication New York Outdoor News.
Steve is lesser know by the public, but highly regarded from those who know him personally for annually selecting the youth of the community to join him on tremendous experiences in hunting and fishing. Steve personally makes sure these youth have the proper gear for their excursions right down to the clothing required for a successful outing. He makes sure each individual has a great breakfast before they head out. When in the field he shares his expertise mentoring youth into the sporting world.
These invaluable experiences keep the sporting world alive for this and future generations to enjoy through his exceptional generosity and experience.
Steve was recognized by the Hall of Fame in 2013 with the Media Award, now he will be inducted into the Sportsmen’s Hall of Fame for his great work ‘giving back.’”
“That was pretty neat,” said Piatt of the honor. “I was surprised. I don’t know how it all evolves, but I’m certainly honored. I think there were a lot of other worthy people who aren’t in the Hall of Fame that I hope will receive the honor at some point. In this case, it’s more about the honor than it is the hall itself. It’s not a big sprawling complex like Canton, Ohio or Cooperstown or even the Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota. There’s a plaque and it’s part of the Wildlife Sports and Educational Museum.”
He made sure to note a few of the people who helped him get here.
“I’ve just been so blessed, so fortunate. I wish Paula’s name was on the plaque. People who know us know how much of a part of any success we’ve had that she’s been,” Piatt said of his wife. “She’s certainly an outdoors person as well. Also Glenn and Dianne Meyer who had the foresight and the vision to launch New York Outdoor News which became really popular since they launched in the fall of 2004.”
“I was the product of a single-parent home. I look at my mom, who somehow always found the money to buy a Woolrich hunting outfit. She was wise enough to buy it many sizes larger so I wouldn’t outgrow it. Then my first shotgun, a Harrington Richardson 20 gauge that meant so much to me. I had a couple of uncles who took me out hunting early on and my brother-in-law in particular, Don Stannard. It’s been pretty neat in the last several years. He’s 77 now and I’ve been able to turn the tables and take him out on charter boats and turkey hunting.”
Steve said that there are a number of places and events that are special.
“Nebraska and Kansas are really neat for turkeys. It’s beautiful country if the weather is right. We’ve dodged some tornado warnings, but we have some areas out there that we hunt. There’s something about the tradition of Pennsylvania, opening days whether it’s trout, turkeys, deer. The Yukon, Northwest Territories, Newfoundland is a beautiful province and the people are great. There are a lot of ways to turn. Pauls and I are talked about as hunters and anglers, but we’re almost adventurers more than that. It’s about the experience for us.”
Piatt said his interest in all things outdoors began early.
“It had to be really early. I was easily distracted in school if the geese were flying over in the fall or spring. Keep in mind I grew up in a time when you could just go out the door. You’re gone. I guess the statute of limitations has probably expired now so I can confess to hooking illegal smallmouth bass on a stick out of the Chemung River. When I was a kid, you just did that. You went out. My poor mom probably written me off as dead so many times. I wouldn’t come back off Barkley Mountain — especially when I got a car — I’d be on Barkley Mountain fishing Schrader Creek or hiking around. I think there’s something in our bloodlines. I take kids out turkey hunting and it doesn’t catch with all of them, but boy when it does!”
“Paula and I weren’t blessed with kids but we rolled with that punch and have had some unbelievable experiences. A lot of times, she’s the organizer of the excursion! Wilderness canoeing. I don’t think many people have cleared Canadian customs in a canoe and on dogsled. It’s been great and hopefully it’ll continue for a while.”
The honor will be awarded at the organization’s banquet in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.