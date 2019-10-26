SPENCER- In the battle of the Eagles, two players rushed for over 100 yards as the Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles defeated the Jordan-Elbridge Eagles 28-12 Friday night in Spencer.
The season did not go the way SVEC head coach Mike Chaffee would have liked, but he couldn’t be more proud of the group of boys he was able to coach this season.
“I am so happy to send our seniors off with a victory. It doesn’t mean anything for playoffs, but we played for pride and these kids have fought hard for three long years” Chaffee said. “This team had a real brotherhood, and I’m going to miss them.”
The Eagles gave it their all to send the seniors off with a victory. Down to their third-string quarterback, Nick Thomas did a phenomenal job filling the role providing offense through the air and on the ground. Thomas finished the game 7-10 69 yards, one int, and ten rushes for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
SVEC was not only short on quarterbacks, but starting running back Nash Whitmore was also sidelined due to an injury. Just as Thomas stepped up, running back Hunter Haynes had a breakout performance. Haynes finished the game with 116 rushing yards and one touchdown.
On the defensive side of the ball, senior captain Marcus Rypkema made his presence felt in his final high school football game. Rypkema led the team in tackles finishing with seven. For all the positives of tonight, SVEC had a tough time stopping the running game of the Eagles.
Jordan-Elbridge running back Avante Brown was a workhorse finishing the game with 170 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns. Brown kept the Eagles in the game heading into halftime trailing only 14-12.
That was as close as Jordan-Elbridge would get with Coach Chaffee making some crucial defensive adjustments at halftime.
“We made some adjustments at half on how to line up better in the front, and I think the kids really bought into it and the results showed in how we defended in the second half” Chaffee said.
The adjustments worked as the Eagles would not score again in the ball game. SVEC finishes the season with a record of 2-6. Eagles fans may be disappointed with how their team played, but there is a lot to look forward to going forward with this group next season.
