WAVERLY — In a season with no state playoffs, it’s the old-school cross-town rivalries that we look forward to. We didn’t have to look very far down the schedule as the 2021 spring football season kicked off on Friday night with Waverly and Tioga. The two teams have not played since the 2016 season but are no stranger to one another going back for years; battling for the top of the New York portion of the valley region.
The Wolverines football team opened the season at home and punched the visiting Tigers in the mouth going up 14-0 in the first quarter. After that, it was all Tioga as the Tigers finished the game on a 36-3 run to cruise to 36-17 victory.
“We knew it would take a little bit to get up to game speed since we didn’t scrimmage last week,” said Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello. “We’ve been just hitting each other for a little over two weeks getting ready for this game. They had a few great drives to start so we just had to get some hits underneath us and our legs underneath us.”
With the luxury of a scrimmage against the Watkins Glen/Odessa-Momtour Seneca Indians last Sunday, the Wolverines quickly figured out what worked for them. Early on it was all about the Waverly run game.
The Wolverines used over five minutes in their first possession, moving the ball efficiently down the field with their running game.
Senior running back David Hallet broke the gates open with two runs over 10 yards to set himself up for a three-yard touchdown run to take the early lead.
On the next Waverly possession, the Wolverines stayed with the ground game as the Tigers broke up their first four pass attempts. On the fifth play of the drive, returning freshman quarterback Joey Tomasso called his own number for just his second varsity carry after starting all of last season. That run went for 43 yards to give his team a commanding 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
“We knew what we were preparing for, and it took them a while to adjust to what we were doing on offense,” said Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller. “It was a great start to the game and to the season, we just couldn’t finish, and we had some plays that didn’t go our way that could’ve.”
After going down two scores, the Tioga Tigers did what they usually do; and that is to respond well under pressure.
Junior running back Emmett Wood rattled off two quick touchdowns to take the lead at the end of the second quarter. After being shut down on the ground in the first few possessions, Wood broke free for five straight rushes that resulted in him scoring a four-yard touchdown.
On the very next possession, he ran for another; this time from 18 yards out. The two touchdowns and two-point conversions gave them the Tigers a slim 16-14 lead after Waverly missed a 35-yard field goal attempt to take the lead as the first half clock expired.
With the opening kickoff of the second half going to the defending Section IV Class D Champions, the Tigers slowed down the pace of the game with a 13-play seven-minute drive that once again ended with a Wood touchdown for his third and final of the day from one-yard out.
Down 22-14, Waverly went back to what worked in the first quarter, which was going to the rushing department. This time it was senior back Caden Wheeler leading the way as he set up a successful scoring play. Senior kicker Alex Gadow redeemed himself from earlier in the game by making a 35-yard field goal attempt to get within five points of Tioga at the end of the quarter.
It seemed as if the Tigers would hold a 22-17 lead into the fourth quarter, but junior running back Gavin Godfrey had other plans. On the first play of the drive, he broke multiple tackles to go 81 yards as time expired in the quarter to give the Tigers a 13-point lead heading into the final frame.
The Tigers would add one more score from Godfrey from fix yards, set up by two turnovers from the defense. Senior corner Seth Franks intercepted a pass from Tomasso to set up the Godfrey touchdown, while the Tiger defense got a fumble-recovery at the end of the game to seal it after Waverly was driving deep in Tioga territory.
That would set up a 36-17 final score in favor of the Tigers, beating Waverly, who was in Class B competing with teams like Owego and Chenango Forks a year ago.
Waverly had a long touchdown called back in the contest as well as two dropped passes in the end zone on two separate possessions that ultimately ended the drives. Waverly also dropped a total of six passes against the Tigers.
Wood once again had a big day on the ground as he finished with 185 yards on 24 carries in the win to go along with a trio of touchdowns. Hallet led the Wolverines with 132 yards coming from 132 rushing yards on 16 carries, while his counterpart, Wheeler had 118 yards on the ground.
“It was pretty special to watch both of those kids tonight,” Miller said of Emmett Wood and David Hallet. “It’s fun to see two of the better athletes in the area on the same field on both sides of the ball.”
The Tioga Tigers improve to 1-0 on the early season while Waverly falls to 0-1. Tioga still remains idle with no games on the schedule next week but will prepare for a visit to Owego on April 3rd. Waverly will also visit Owego next Saturday at 6 p.m.
“We’re happy just to be in the position we’re in right now,” added Aiello. “You can’t take anything for granted this year, if this is our only game of the year, we’ll take it. We’re just going to continue to enjoy it and try to play as long as we can.”
