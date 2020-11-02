ATHENS — Playing a defensive-minded brand of soccer worked well for Athens for most of Saturday’s District 4 Class AAA semifinal against Mifflinburg.
In the end, though, a ball that bounced past the Athens defense was gathered in by Sarah Fritz and popped into the back of the Athens net with 6:31 to play in regulation to lift the southern Wildcats past the home Wildcats 3-2.
“We knew, playing them last year, that it was going to be a battle,” said Athens Head Coach Rich Pitts. “I’m not disappointed in our play at all.”
Indeed, the defensive style was Pitts’ plan.
“We watched them and there are a great number of travel kids who are good on the ball, can move and know what to do and we don’t have that and that’s OK. We work a lot on defending. We aren’t afraid to sit in and play that counterattack style of soccer,” said Pitts, adding that there are professional teams that won championships with that style of play. “We almost pulled it off.”
Mifflinburg got on the scoreboard first with 25:44 to go in the first half when Peyton Yocum got her head on a direct kick from the right corner and slipped it into the net.
Athens, though, gathered its collective wits and went back to work. With 14:00 to play in the half, Emma Roe found Abby Thoman to the right of the net. With a narrow angle, Thoman tucked a shot into the left corner.
“For being, basically, like 2-foot-8, she hits rockets off her foot,” said Pitts. “She put it upper corner. The goalie got her hands there, but the ball’s going through.”
Before Mifflinburg could even gather itself, Athens was back on the attack. Just 2:47 later, Athens got the ball to Roe in the middle of the field. She then raced past the Mifflinburg defense for the last 30 yards and sent it in.
That was the state of the game at the half.
Mifflinburg continued to control the ball with Athens trying to make runs in the second half. Eventually, though, Mifflinburg broke through. With 18:10 gone in the second half, Avery Metzger got the ball to Taylor Beachy for a one-timer that paid off to tie the game at 2-2.
The final goal came when Mifflinburg sent the ball long down the middle and past two defenders. Mifflinburg’s Sarah Fritz, though did get to it and, one-on-one with the keeper, she knew what to do with it.
