DEC trout stream plan would create year-round C&R fishing
ALBANY — A proposed “Trout Stream Management Plan” for New York includes the creation of a statewide catch-and-release, artificial lures-only trout season from Oct. 16-March 31.
The proposal, part of a comprehensive plan drafted by the Department of Environmental Conservation, is now subject to public comment through Jan. 25. It would serve as a blueprint for the state’s trout stream management for the next 10 years.
Some streams, including a stretch of Cayuta Creek in Chemung and Tioga Counties, and Catatonk Creek in Tioga County, are already open to year-round trout fishing. But the new plan would open all waters to trout fishing outside the April 1-Oct. 15 traditional season.
If approved, the plan to could effect on April 1, officials said.
The proposal addresses inland trout streams and does not include those waters now governed by Finger Lakes, Lake Champlain and Great Lakes regulations.
It was developed following a series of statewide public meetings over a three-year period. The proposal would also create more simplified fishing regulations; boost angling opportunities; move toward stocking fewer but bigger trout; and place a high priority and value on wild trout and wild trout waters.
Under the proposal, DEC’s stocking policy would call for 10 percent of all stockings to include two-year-old fish of 12-14 inches. Currently, those fish are planted in separate stockings. But the plan comes with a tradeoff: it will mean fewer trout overall will be stocked, since DEC’s hatchery production is based on pounds of fish reared and larger fish would mean fewer trout based on available space in the facilities.
It’s also likely some waters currently stocked will no longer receive fish, a move based primarily on a lack of fishing pressure on those streams.
It also delineates between the management of stocked and wild trout, with a guiding rule that “Wild trout can be present in a stocked reach, but hatchery trout will not be stocked in a reach managed for wild fish.”
The plan can be found on DEC’s website at www.dec.ny.gov.
Comments on the plan can be sent to regulations.fish@dec.ny.gov or by regular mail to NYSDEC Bureau of Fisheries, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4754.
Minnesota restaurant offers dining in ice-fishing houses
VERNDALE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota restaurant has added a new twist to the term “indoor dining” in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Brian Hagen, owner of the Pirates Den along Highway 10 in Verndale, is serving meals in fish houses traditionally used by ice anglers.
The Minnesota Star Tribune reported patrons dining in the fish houses amid comfortable temperatures thanks to space heaters.
“We love it! It just feels so Minnesotan,’’ said Becky Munston, who dining to celebrate the birthdays of her husband, Mike, and their friend Tim Wacker.
Hagen said his phone has been “ringing off the wall” since he posted his plan on Facebook. Hagen, who coincidentally also owns a fish house manufacturing company, said the idea came to him when he looked at some unsold fish houses in his inventory.
“People are fed up with the COVID and the shutdown,” he said. “They want to get out, have a cocktail, have a meal prepared for them.”
