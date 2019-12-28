Athens Basketball Lane
Athens’ Aaron Lane drives to the basket during Friday’s game against Sayre.

 Matt Patton/Morning Times

ATHENS — The Athens boys basketball team rolled to a 72-57 win over rival Sayre in Friday night’s Valley Christmas Tournament semifinal game held at Athens.

Sayre and Athens just met a week ago at Sayre in a regular season league matchup. Athens dominated from the beginning of that contest. This time around, Sayre battled early and kept the score close.

“We were getting stops, and on the other end, we couldn’t throw a stone in the ocean,” Wildcat Head Coach Bob Woodward explained.

However, by the end of the second quarter, Athens’ shooters had sighted in their scopes and opened up a 37-25 lead. Aaron Lane scored 13 of the Wildcats’ 24 points in the quarter.

The Wildcats kept the pressure going at both ends of the court for the remainder of the game. At multiple points, the Athens’ lead was 19 points.

Sayre continued to battle and closed the gap to 15 when the final buzzer sounded.

Athens’ Aaron Lane led all scorers with 30 points. JJ Babcock chipped in 13 for the Wildcats. Zach Moore led Sayre’s offensive attack with 13 points.

The Wildcats advance to face Waverly in the championship game tonight at Athens High School at 8 p.m.

Coach Woodward’s concerns focus on improving as the team heads forward.

“We need to work hard on the defensive end and share the ball on offense,” Woodward said.

Sayre will play Towanda in this afternoon’s consolation game held at Sayre High School at 3:30 p.m

