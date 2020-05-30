MacWinnie commits to Elmira College

TIOGA CENTER — After being a part of six Section IV team championships during his career at Tioga High School, David MacWinnie signed his commitment to wrestle at Elmira College.
Early on during recruitment, MacWinnie was not considering Elmira.
“At first Elmira wasn’t even on my radar, until my principal started getting after me telling me ‘Go to Elmira,’” he said. “So eventually I gave it a shot. I loved it there and I feel like I’ll fit in great.”
He was also considering attending Pitt-Bradford or Mansfield University to play sprint football.
“Really it just came down to my love for wrestling,” he said.
MacWinnie will be a member of the inaugural wrestling team at Elmira College, something he said contributed to his decision.
“I ended up having a good relationship with the coach, and knowing that I was coming into something fresh and something new, it felt good coming from a program that has already been through it all,” he said.
“It was everything I’ve asked for. I’ve always wanted a coach at the next level who cared and was there, and wanted to see me succeed,” MacWinnie said of Elmira wrestling coach Ian Clark. “That’s what he gave to me.”
After a senior season marred by illness and injury, MacWinnie added that he looks forward to setting a precedent for the young program.
“(I want to be) able to accomplish stuff I wasn’t able to in high school, being able to set records at a school that’s brand new,” he said.
Even with a somewhat disappointing senior season, MacWinnie said this past Section 4 tournament was one of his most memorable moments in high school.
“I didn’t really complete the goals that I wanted, but I got to see my team compete and win,” he said. “It felt amazing.”
“I couldn’t ask for anything better. I’ve had my dad, my uncle and (Coach) Harrington in my corner throughout the year,” he said, reflecting on his career at Tioga. “I was given all the tools to succeed, and it just felt amazing knowing that I’ve had the support that I’ve had.”
“His teammates looked to him to see where to go for things. It’s going to be really weird to not have David in the room,” Tioga wrestling coach Kris Harrington said.
“I’m really excited to see where this takes him, and as long as he stays focused, I think he’ll have a great career.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.