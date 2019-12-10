HORSEHEADS — The Waverly wrestling squad finished with a 4-3 record at the annual Mark Stephens Classic over the weekend.
The Wolvernes defeated Camden 48-40 as Rylan Laforest (126), Ethan Stotler (160), Austin Kimble (170), Andrew Kimble (182), Trevor Meyers (195) and Gage Tedesco (220) all earned falls. Trent Skeens (285) and Garrett Skeens (132) each had a forfeit.
The Wolverines rolled Cortland 60-14 with Ethan Stotler (170), Meyers (182), Tedesco (220) and Connor Stotler (106) leading the way with pins. Austin Kimble (160), Trent Skeens (285), Madison Yeakel (113), Mason Ham (120), LaForest (126) and Garrett Skeens (132) each received forfeits.
Waverly then dropped a 60-24 decision to Horseheads. Garrett Skeens (132), Tedesco (195) and Trent Skeens (285) all had falls. Ethan Stotler (160) scored a 6-2 win while Meyers (182) won 3-2.
The Wolverines also fell to Middletown 52-33. Garrett Skeens (132), Braeden Hills (145), Ethan Stotler (160), Tedesco (195) and Connor Stotler (106) all had falls with Meyers (182) earning an 8-5 decision.
Penfield took down the Wolverines by a 46-31 count
Kimble (160), Tedesco (220), Trent Skeens (285) and Connor Stotler (106) all had falls with Hills (145) earning an 18-8 win. Meyers (195) nabbed a 5-0 decision as well.
The Wolverines defeated South Seneca 51-22 as LaForest (126), Garrett Skeens (132), Cole Stanton (138), Meyers (182), Tedesco (195) and Trent Skeens (285) all picked up wins by fall.
Yeakel (113) and Ethan Stotler (170) both scored forfeits while Austin Kimble (160) earned an 8-7 win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.