ATHENS — New Athens Head Coach Charlie Havens will have to build his 2021 team with a handful of returning players and a passel of gifted newcomers after all teams sat out the 2020 season.
Havens has seniors Kyler Setzer, Tanner Dildine and Ben Vough back from two years ago along with junior Karter Rude.
Havens notes that even the returning players have limited experience because all missed last season.
Joining that group for 2021 are juniors Dylan Merritt, Jared Peterson and Josiah Stringham and a sophomore class that includes Mason Lister, Jaren Glisson, Cameron Sullivan, Lucas Kraft and Garrett Thetga.
Havens said that the guys are excited to get back on the field after a year away.
“They have a lot of energy in practice everyday and are putting in the extra work on a daily basis. We have strong leadership with Dildine, Rude, and Sullivan and guys that are eager to learn multiple positions to help improve the team. Our strength should be our depth on the mound with Kraft, Lister, Thetga, Rude, Sullivan, Vough and Glisson seeing time on the mound,” he said.
Havens expects the NTL to be the same tough league it’s always been.
“The preseason is a bit hard to gauge as to whom the frontrunners will be due to lack of competition last year. I’m certain everyone is excited to get back on the field and compete. We should see a lot of high energy baseball games. Most of our players lack competition so we will be celebrating a lot of personal milestones like first wins, first hits, and first RBIs. It’s certain to be an enjoyable season.”
That season begins today, weather permitting, with a trip to always tough Canton for a 4 p.m. start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.