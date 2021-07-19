ATHENS – With a district title in hand, the Athens Little League All-Star Majors squad saw it all in opening round action as host of the sectional tournament Friday night. After the contest surpassed the 11 p.m. mark Athens fell to Hepburnville-Lycoming, meaning they had to come back and play the first game in the following day.
That set a date with Tri-Valley in an elimination contest that eventually ended in a 4-1 defeat for Athens. The team trailed early, but followed a mantra the team had been using all season to make the game closer than the scoreboard read in the final inning.
“We’ve been saying all year that we’re never out of the fight and they showed that today,” said Athens Head Coach Jason Wanck. “We’ve stressed the importance of being mentally tough with these guys so you know they won’t go down easy.”
Tri-Valley went on top first in the second inning after the previous frame ended without a score. After being up 1-0, they went back to it at the plate in the third. Trey Porter continued his momentum from two scoreless innings on the mound into a two-run home run on a bomb out to leftfield to put his team up by three.
Athens used their own juice at the plate in the fifth inning, when Alex McQuay got a hold of a pitch and smacked a solo home run into a similar spot to Porter’s to make the score 3-1.
Tri-Valley would add an insurance run in the top of the sixth from Anson Lenker to produce the final margin of three runs, sending Athens home from the Sectional Tournament.
The only other hit that was recorded by Athens besides McQuay’s homer was a single from Connor Davidson in the fourth, but he was left stranded on third at the end of the inning.
Porter and Duncan Thetga found themselves in a pitcher’s duel throughout the contest as the two each tossed a full six-inning game, both finishing around the 85-pitch mark. Porter fanned nine batters as Thetga finished the contest with eight strikeouts while allowing nine hits in the process.
Athens now ends their postseason run in the sectional tournament after having the opportunity to host. Tri-Valley advances to the consolation finals, where they will take on the loser of Berwick and Hepburnville-Lycoming for a shot at a Sectional Championship game appearance and a state tournament berth.
“Hopefully the kids have learned a lot from their experience this year,” said Wanck. “I’m looking forward to watching them grow and improve. Hopefully they can come back and do it again next year.”
