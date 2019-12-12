WAVERLY — The host Wolverines won only four matches on the mat but took advantage of five forfeit wins in a 53-24 Interscholastic Athletic Conference win over Whitney Point on Wednesday afternoon.
Trevor Meyers and Gage Tedesco won by pin in two minutes, 45 seconds and 22 seconds, at 195 and 220 ,respectively, for Waverly early on the match. Later on, Garrett Skeens won by 15-0 technical fall in 4:45 at 132 and Cole Stanton picked up a 39 second pin win at 138.
Accepting forfeits for Waverly were Ethan Stotler at 160, Trent Skeens at 285, Connor Stotler at 106, Madison Yeakel at 113 and Mason Ham at 120.
Waverly (5-3, 1-1) will be at the Campbell-Savona Duals beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Newark Valley 48, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 24
Hunter Cleveland won by fall in 4:37 at 138 for SVEC and Nicholas Tubbs pinned his man in 1:42 at 170.
Adding six points each for SVEC by accepting forfeits were John Hammond at 285 and Jacob Campolito at 195.
SVEC will be at the Central Valley Duals Friday and Saturday.
