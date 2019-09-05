Maynard & Clemens win Hill Speedway titles

MONROETON — The Hill Speedway crowned season champions in all divisions as Lamphere Truck Parts sponsored an exciting season finale, and Space Mountain Fireworks topped it off with a great fireworks show.
The Morning Times shared the incredible story of the Maynard Racing family earlier this season. Driver Jake Maynard and family patriarch Billy Maynard have been battling more than racecars and sour engines.
Billy has been in the fight for his life since the winter and would sell his stake in the race team to his son, Jake, who would carry the family torch in IMCA Modified competition. The story of their lone win was pretty special in itself, but to close the 2019 season with a championship made the story Hollywood worthy.
Second generation driver Jake Maynard used one feature win and a number of top fives to get the IMCA-Style Modified championship. The Monroeton native topped Jason Benjamin, Keith Lamphere, Eddie Sites, and Jack Lamphere as twenty-seven teams filled this division’s roster in 2019.
Maynard came into the night second in division points and would start the night with a heat race win. He would start his feature up front and lead nearly half the feature race. Though he didn’t secure the victory, he did finish up front and secured the track championship in thrilling fashion.
It was Jake’s third track championship in his career, but it’s safe to say this one meant way more than any of his others.
Consistent finishes for Waverly’s Chris Clemens earned him a points championship in the Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman division. Even though he didn’t record a feature win all season, Clemens was the definition of smooth and consistent to bring home a title for New York State!
Twenty-four different teams challenged the speedway in this class this season, with Rich Powell securing the runner up spot, Dalton Maynard taking third, Rich Talada fourth and young pilot Braden Buchanan fifth.
Dushore speedster Matt Browning earned three feature wins to barely edge out 2018 champ Adam Delgrosso to take the points championship in the Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinder division. Forty-four teams made the points list with Trevor Williams taking third, Devon Bailey fourth and Tim Johnson fifth.
This championship was another thriller with DelGrosso trailing Browning going into Championship Night. DelGrosso needed to win the race and have Browning not finish better than third to swoop in and steal the championship. The driver out of Corning had an awful start to the season but poured it on heavy to close out 2019.
With the laps clicking away on Friday, Browning snuck by the second place car to finish second and secure the track championship away from feature winner DelGrosso.
Mike Chilson made the trip from Athens every week and won twice through the season, but it took a third win on the final night to propel him to the 2019 Pure Stock Championship. Chilson beat out Les Smith by only four points in a division that saw massive growth during the 2019 season. Cole Burgess, Daltyn Decker and Duane Bailey filled out the top five on a points list that showed thirty-eight different teams competing through the summer.
The Hobby Stocks went from a division that used to draw two cars and would join the Street Stock division with two separate class winners, to having 19 cars start their own feature a few weeks back. Something track officials have been pleasantly surprised to see.
Earl Zimmer rode six feature wins to a dominating championship in the Street Stocks, which saw thirty-five teams signing in over the season. Mike Koser got second in the points total, with Bill Tice third, Dustin Maynard fourth, and Abe Romanik fifth.
Waverly’s Joe Lane also picked up six feature wins in the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinder division to earn his class championship trophy, but runner up Larry Colton kept the heat on all season. The pair topped a roster showing twenty-one teams testing the speedway this year. Alan Blackwell, Mike Navone, and Scott Bump rounded out the top five points earners.
The next event on The Hill Speedway calendar is the Awards Banquet at the Elks Lodge in Towanda on October 26. Tickets are available by contacting Ed or Debbie McKernan directly, or by mail at 1366 Laurel Hill Road, Towanda, Pa. 18848.
Fall Racing
Returns to Chemung
Racing at nearby Chemung Speedrome will resume with a two-day event this Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7.
The Friday lineup includes a 42-lap event for the Super Stocks, in memory of Ed Bidlack. Also on the card are National Qualifiers for the INEX Legends (30 Laps) and INEX Bandolero (20 Laps) divisions. Admission is just $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and free for kids ages 12 and under. Gates open at 5 with racing at 7.
On Saturday Sept. 7, Chemung welcomes two touring series on the same day. This exciting event includes the RoC Sportsman Modifieds (75 Laps), RoC 4 Cylinders (25 Laps) and the New York Super Stocks (50 Laps). Gates on Saturday will open at 3:00 with racing at 5:00. Admission is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and free for kids ages 12 and under.
