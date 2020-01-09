WAVERLY — The Waverly swim team, led by quadruple winners, senior, Mike Atanasoff and sophomore Kaden Wheeler swept all three relays and won seven of 11 swimming events to roll over previously unbeaten Southern Cayuga 114-56.
Waverly jumped out to a 12-2 lead as they went 1-2 in the opening 200 medley relay. Josh Lee, Max Pan, Nick Janzen, and Brandon Clark won with a time of 1:53.79. The team of Jerrell Sackett, Liam Wright, Dillon Madigan and Oscar Williams was second in 1:54.01
Kaden Wheeler then defeated defending 200 free IAC champion JD Rejman in a personal best 1:55.77 to 1:56.65 to move Wheeler to No. 15 on Waverly’s all-time top 25. Dillon Madigan and Ryan Clark finished third and fourth to push the Waverly lead to 23-7.
Collin Keefer and Oscar Williams finished second and third in the 200 IM to keep the Wolverines ahead 31-15. In the 50 free, Southern Cayuga’s Joe Angotti won in :22.22 while Ryan Bennett finished second, Josh Lee third and Brandon Clark fifth to maintain the Waverly lead at 39-23.
Gage Streeter then dove in an exhibition and broke his own school and pool records in the process with a score of 278.85 breaking his old score of 273.45 points.
The next event was the 100 butterfly that saw the fastest swimmer in the state in the 50 free, Mike Atanasoff, face off against three-time state qualifier Joe Angotti from Southern Cayuga. Atanasoff led from start to finish and not only beat Angotti, but set a new Waverly School record and also made a state cut time. Atanasoff’s winning time of :52.79 was well under Angotti’s :53.59 and under the state cut time of :53.95. It also erased Pat Fell’s 100 fly school record of :52.85 set in 2001. Dillon Madigan and Nick Janzen finished third and fourth to increase the Wolverines’ lead to 50-28.
Ryan Bennett then led a Wolverine 1-2-3 sweep in the 100 free to seal the meet for the Wolverines as the Waverly lead ballooned to 63-31. The Wolverines came roaring back again in the next event, the 500 free, as Kaden Wheeler won in 5:23.21 good for No. 17 all time at Waverly. Oscar Williams finished second and Liam Wright nearly completed the sweep as he placed fourth in a personal best 5:51.97 to Southern Cayuga’s Rejman (5:50.59)
The Wolverine 200 free relay of Ryan Bennett, Josh Lee, Kaden Wheeler, and Mike Atanasoff won in 1:33.50 to Southern Cayuga’s 1:35.32.
Jerrell Sackett, Collin Keefer, and Gage Streeter finished 2-3-5 in the 100 backstroke while Atanasoff won the 100 breaststroke on 1:06.26 followed by Max Pan third (1:17.73) and Ryan Clark fourth (1:18.11)
The Wolverines then came from behind to win the closing 400 free relay with a team of Ryan Bennett, Collin Keefer, Kaden Wheeler and Mike Atanasoff with a winning time of 3:35.58
The Wolverines dual meet winning streak is now at 37 and the team is next in action on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Dryden.
