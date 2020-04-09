ATHENS — The Athens High School football team has been planning to open the 2020 season in Orlando, but the coronavirus pandemic has jeopardized the trip as it has severely limited the opportunities to fundraise.
“We don’t really know what’s going to happen. Heck, we don’t even know what’s going to happen with football season,” Athens coach Jack Young said. “The Florida trip for us is going to be a really difficult one at this point. I’m hoping that we’ll figure some things out sooner than later. But just the fundraising effort alone is going to be in a lot of trouble — just because we’re losing out on a bunch of opportunities that the kids had to make money.”
Fundraising efforts were largely individual, and many of the chances to raise the money are currently not viable due to the pandemic. A candle sale and a barbeque chicken sale were both recently canceled.
It was projected to cost around $1,400 per player, which includes airfare, hotel, food, facility fees and a ticket to Universal Studios.
“The disadvantage we’re being put at is our guys don’t have an opportunity to fundraise,” Young said. “We’ve been doing some team fundraisers where the kids can participate and the money gets divided, but everything we had scheduled for April and May is off at this point.”
The team was planning a cornhole tournament with a silent auction, but that has been canceled due to social distancing guidelines, which prohibit large gatherings.
The 19th annual Athens football golf tournament is also up in the air, as Pennsylvania courses will remain closed until at least April 30.
“It just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen,” Young said.
Until the pandemic clears up, Young said there’s not much they can do. That includes making a final decision.
“I can’t say the trip is canceled, but it definitely is looking bleak,” he said. “Nobody really knows what the future is going to bring. We’re trying to stay positive and hope for the best.”
If the team does have to postpone the trip until 2021, that leaves an opening for Athens during the first week of the season. Young said the idea of a closer, cheaper trip has been discussed so the team can still have the experience.
“For myself, I’d just love to see these seniors that we have this year get to enjoy what should have been some of the greatest times of their life,” Young said.
“Right now we’re just trying to ride this wave of isolation. All we can do is … hope society and the world can get through this and come back out on the other side and continue to work towards the positive things.”
