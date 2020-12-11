NORTHERN TIER — With regular match-ups off the docket and a dearth of games, the 2020 Northern Tier League season made choosing football All-Stars nearly impossible.
That said, the league’s coaches threw open the doors and sent out a list of 262 All-Star and honorable mention selections with several local players on that list.
Sayre only got to take the field three times but had nine players named to the All-Star team in 11 positions.
Athens, which played seven times and ended up in the District IV Class AAA playoffs, had eight players take 12 All-Star positions.
On offense for Sayre, juniors David Northrup and Jake Bennett at running back were selected as were junior lineman Nik Polzella and senior linemen Zach Belles and Jordan Goodrich.
Athens placed sophomore quarterback Mason Lister on the offensive All-Star list along with junior running back Shayne Reid, junior wide receiver Karter Rude, senior tight end Ben Pernaselli and senior linemen Connor Sindoni and Ian Wright.
Rolling over to the defense, Goodrich got the nod at defensive end for Sayre along with junior teammate Donovan Wynn.
Also for Sayre, Northrup and sophomore Zach Garrity were named as linebackers, senior Matt Lane showed up on the list at safety and sophomore Luke Horton was an All-Star punter.
Pernaselli also got the nod at defensive end for Athens and is joined on the All-Star defense by senior linebacker Tanner Dildine, sophomore linebacker Caleb Nichols — also a selection at punter — Reid at cornerback and Rude at safety.
Sayre’s offensive honorable mentions include Horton at quarterback, Garrity at running back and junior wide receivers Josh Arnold and Dom Fabbri.
Athens’ offensive honorable mentions are Nichols at running back, junior J.J. Babcock at wide receiver and senior offensive linemen Luke Aquilio and Zac Gowan.
Defensively for Sayre, Bennett and senior Logan Chapman were named honorable mention at linebacker, Fabbri was listed at cornerback, junior Dylan Watkins and sophomore Jackson Hubbard were listed at safety, and senior kicker Nik Bentley finishes out the ‘Skins’ list.
Athens’ defensive honorable mentions are junior linebacker Troy Jennings, junior cornerback Jared Peterson and sophomore safety Chris Bathgate.
Editor’s Note: Full list will appear in Saturday’s Times.
