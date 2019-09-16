TIOGA — Waverly played into the second round and Tioga made it att the way to the final of the Tioga Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
When all of the spiking was dine, though, it was Candor that took home the trophy.
The 12-team tourney was split among three pools for the first round. After that, the teams were seeded by points. Candor was the top seed with 72 points, followed by Tioga with 60, Trumansburg with 24, Newark Valley with 16 and Waverly with 11.
In the second round of pool play, Tioga, Candor and Newark Valley won there respective pools to advance.
In a semifinal, Candor topped Newark Valley 25-13, and then in the final it was Candor over Tioga 25-18.
Waverly, which had gone 3-3 in its first-round pool. ended up 5-4 after beating both Moravia 25-23 and Southern Cayuga 25-9 before falling to Tioga 25-17.
All that said, Waverly had the best highlight from the tournament when Paige Lewis broke the school record for blocks in a career. Erin Fagan held toe pld mark, set ay 67 in 2013. Lewis broke the record with her eighth block and added another to put her at 69.
Just to add some icing, Lewis also had 22 digs, 121 kills and 19 points with six aces. Chloe Croft handed out 37 assists and added 12 points and 12 digs.
Also with major contributions were Maddy Goodwin with 17 points and 10 digs; Sidney Tomasso with 18 points, 11 kills and 10 digs; Adrianah Clinton with 14 points, 14 kills and 10 digs; Morgan Adams with seven points, six blocks and five kills; and Aryan Peters with 15 digs.
Waverly will play at Newark Valley today, and Tioga will host Odessa-Montour on Tuesday.
