SAYRE – Sayre’s golf squad had a rough run last season, winning just seven of 35 matches.
The team was expecting bugger things this season and, through two league meets, is sporting a 7-5 mark.
That’s what I’d call an improvement.
Head coach Jamie VanDuzer has some quality experience back and some newcomers who seem to be showing a knack for the game.
Kannon VanDuzer, Dylan Seck and Colton Watkins return. Watkins only played two matches last season before having to have surgery. Also in the starting four at the moment are newcomers Zach Moore and Torry Stark.
Moore and Stark are first-year seniors.
“The two of them are very new to the game but they have decent hand-eye coordination,” said their coach, who was pleasantly surprised by how well each shot in the last match after combining to shave 12 strokes off their first match on a tougher course.
“I think, the first time out, they were a little nervous, figuring out how it all works,” said Coach VanDuzer. “I think our two new guys were able to relax, which is why they did better.”
Watkins is a sophomore, Kannon VanDuzer and Dylan Seck are juniors. Seck took home “Most Improved” honors from last season. First-year senior Travis Wibirt rounds out the roster.
North Penn/Mansfield is far above the rest of the pack in the NTL, winning the first two matches by a combined 88 strokes. The next level, though, is filled with four or five teams with a chance to make some noise. Although currently fourth in the league, Sayre is near the top of that pack.
“Last year and the year before, it was usually us, Athens and Towanda battling it out towards the bottom and the rest of the teams were so spread out in front of us that something really crazy would have to happen in order for us to catch them.
“This year, we’ve only been a few strokes off being second. I’m not upset at all with third.”
“I would like to qualify for districts as a team,” said the Sayre coach.
There’s not a qualifier this year due to the COVID. It’s just league average. For that reason, Coach VanDuzer knows that’s the only way some of his guys will get there, as an average of 88 or lower, after throwing out the worst two scores once 90 holes are played, is required to make the cut as an individual. Right now, only Kannon VanDuzer is averaging under 88 at 87.
“It would be difficult for our 2-3-4 to have a chance to make that. Kannon will be right around there, but with a couple of high scores someplace he might have a hard time making it.”
Coach VanDuzer said that the season wraps up quickly.
“We’ll be done in three weeks,” he said, noting that the last match is Sept. 29.
“In the meantime, the team is looking to cut scores,” Coach VanDuzer said, adding that he thinks the team can cut 15 strokes. “I expect the other teams to improve too, as the season goes on.”
