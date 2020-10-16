TROY — A handful of different Wildcats players scored goals and three guys had assists as Athens rolled to a 5-1 win over Troy Thursday night.
Nate Quinn opened the scoring for Athens, taking an assist from Asher Ellis and scoring at the 15:49 mark of the first half. Jarred Ammerman added a goal with 5:10 to play in the first half and Dan Horton gave Athens its third goal, scoring with 3:35 left in the half. The last two goals of the first half were the only unassisted goals for the Wildcats on the day.
In the second half, Joey Toscano took advantage of a Travis Reynard feed to score with 12:31 left in the game. Ryan LaSusa ended the scoring with 6:13 left in the game off an Ammerman feed.
Athens took 18 shots to five for Troy and held a 4-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Sayre 6, Towanda 3
TOWANDA — Sayre took a 3-2 lead into the half and expanded it after the break.
Once again, Mason Hughey was the main scorer for the Redskins, ringing up five of the team’s six goals.
Towanda actually got on the board first when Vinnie Carbo connected with 11:49 played in the game.
That goal was answered by Hughey just 11 game seconds later.
Towanda again took a one-goal lead when Logan Lambert found the back of the net at the 24:36 mark.
Sayre answered that goal with two. Hughey scored at the 32:18 mark of the half and Alex Campell made it 3-2 1 minute, two seconds later.
Hughey scored the next three Sayre goals over the span of 1:45 to make it a 6-1 game before Lambert scored the last goal of the game with 16:19 left to play.
Sayre, which had a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks, touched off 12 shots to eight for the Black Knights.
Cody Griffith had six saves for Towanda and Sayre’s Cole Gelbutis stopped five shots.
